NFL

Nobody roasted the Jets better than this kid on TikTok

By James Dator
SB Nation
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe children are our future, and that includes learning time-honored sports traditions, like mercilessly making fun of the New York Jets. Young football analyst @td.sports on TikTok is a self-professed Jets fan, but that didn’t stop him making fun of the worst complete play we’ve seen all season. I’m a...

Steven Drouillard
3d ago

sign this kid up NOW to be a color commentator/analyst. Watch out Tony Romo! This genius kid is coming for you job and he's ready now

Morgan Moses
