At-home COVID tests in short supply, U.S. ramps up production

Despite Hurricane Ida and Nicholas, affecting Louisiana and Texas, respectively, over the past few weeks, spot resin trading remained well off the active pace of the first half of 2021, reports the PlasticsExchange in its Market Update. Producers have been rebuilding resin stocks ever since the February freeze, and while some producers of both polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP) remain on force majeure or have sales allocations in place, resin supplies have become more available, which has dampened spot buying activity. Spot resin prices have been easing and most PE and PP grades dropped another $0.02/lb this past week. Huge spot premiums have been eroding, as supply/demand fundamentals become more balanced. Historically, it is more typical for spot resin to transact around parity or at a discount to contracts.

INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO