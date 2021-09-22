CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A.K.A. Brands stock has a disappointing debut, opening nearly 14% below the IPO price

By Tomi Kilgore
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A.K.A. Brands Holding Corp. was jeered by investors in its public debut, as the California-based fashion company's stock opened 13.6% below the initial public offering price. The IPO priced at $11 a share, at the low end of the recently lower expected range. The stock's first trade was at $9.50 at 10:35 a.m. Eastern for about 893,300 shares. At that price, the company was valued at $1.20 billion. The stock has bounced slightly since the open, to trade recently down 10.8% at $9.84. It has traded in a range of $9.30 to $10.29 since the open. The stock's disappointing debut comes on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF was rallying 1.1% and the S&P 500 was climbing 0.9%.

