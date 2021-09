The last couple of games. It is dismaying to see us just get run over on defense. On the other hand when you look at programs like Clemson and Florida St. you have to at least stop and think. Those two programs have highly regarded recruiting classes year after year. So good in fact, you have to wonder how can they possibly struggle the way they currently are. What if our current coaching staff had either the FS or the Clemson roster, how do you think we would do?

FOOTBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO