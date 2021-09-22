CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Slatington, PA

Slatington standoff ends with man taken away by police after neighborhood locked down

By Daniel Patrick Sheehan, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cTAei_0c4S8MbT00
Police responded to an apparent standoff on Church Street in Slatington on Wednesday morning. Amy Shortell/The Morning Call

Police took a man away Wednesday afternoon after a standoff with authorities who were trying to serve a search warrant in a West Church Street neighborhood in Slatington.

The standoff caused the neighborhood to be locked down Wednesday, but the situation appeared to be resolved around mid-afternoon.

The area surrounding 455 W. Church St. is closed to traffic, as police had guns drawn and a green armored truck on standby. At about 1:30 p.m., there were several loud bangs and fire police hustled members of the media out of sight of the house.

There was a hole in a second floor window where authorities apparently shot a canister through.

U.S. marshals had been at the address to serve the warrant.

Pam Lehman, public information officer for the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office, said the Municipal Emergency Response Team was mobilized to help serve a “high-risk” search warrant and the individual was refusing to leave the home.

Rick Molchany, Lehigh County’s director of General Services, the department that oversees emergency management, said Monday just after noon that there were no details about the incident he could share.

Beatrice Dorward, who lives about two doors down on Church Street, said she was outside with bread to feed birds when a police officer ran up to her. The officer told her to quickly get inside and stay there because there had been a shooting in the neighborhood. Dorward said she could see police with guns from her kitchen window.

She said she did not hear any shots. Other neighbors in the area also said they did not hear anything.

In a nearby parking lot, two officers had long guns trained on the front of the home. A drone was also spotted flying over the area.

Reporter Molly Bilinski contributed to this story.

Check back for updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Slatington, PA
Slatington, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Lehigh County, PA
Lehigh County, PA
Crime & Safety
The Hill

Pelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill

The House will vote Thursday on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, pushing back an originally planned vote for Monday that Democratic moderates had demanded as part of a deal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Lawmakers will still debate the bill on the House floor on Monday, but the actual vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Five key takeaways from Germany's historic election

(CNN) — Germany's left-leaning Social Democratic Party (SPD) won the largest share of the vote in Sunday's federal election, putting them in pole position to form the country's next coalition government -- but they could be in for some tricky negotiations. Angela Merkel, one of the world's highest profile political...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Fire Police#Armored#Church Street#General Services#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
CBS News

2021 Tony Awards: Complete list of winners and nominees

The 74th Tony Awards were held Sunday night, honoring the best achievements of the 2019-2020 Broadway season. The ceremony was originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered Broadway for a year and a half. The show employed a unique format, beginning...
ENTERTAINMENT
Reuters

Macron egged by protester shouting 'Vive la revolution'

PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron was hit with an egg while he was visiting Lyon on Monday to promote French gastronomy. Footage from Lyon Mag showed the egg bouncing off the president's shoulder area, without breaking, as he walked through a crowd while a protester shouted "Vive la revolution" (long live the revolution).
PROTESTS
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy