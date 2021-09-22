Slatington standoff ends with man taken away by police after neighborhood locked down

Police responded to an apparent standoff on Church Street in Slatington on Wednesday morning. Amy Shortell/The Morning Call

Police took a man away Wednesday afternoon after a standoff with authorities who were trying to serve a search warrant in a West Church Street neighborhood in Slatington.

The standoff caused the neighborhood to be locked down Wednesday, but the situation appeared to be resolved around mid-afternoon.

The area surrounding 455 W. Church St. is closed to traffic, as police had guns drawn and a green armored truck on standby. At about 1:30 p.m., there were several loud bangs and fire police hustled members of the media out of sight of the house.

There was a hole in a second floor window where authorities apparently shot a canister through.

U.S. marshals had been at the address to serve the warrant.

Pam Lehman, public information officer for the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office, said the Municipal Emergency Response Team was mobilized to help serve a “high-risk” search warrant and the individual was refusing to leave the home.

Rick Molchany, Lehigh County’s director of General Services, the department that oversees emergency management, said Monday just after noon that there were no details about the incident he could share.

Beatrice Dorward, who lives about two doors down on Church Street, said she was outside with bread to feed birds when a police officer ran up to her. The officer told her to quickly get inside and stay there because there had been a shooting in the neighborhood. Dorward said she could see police with guns from her kitchen window.

She said she did not hear any shots. Other neighbors in the area also said they did not hear anything.

In a nearby parking lot, two officers had long guns trained on the front of the home. A drone was also spotted flying over the area.

Reporter Molly Bilinski contributed to this story.

