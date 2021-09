I don't think a relatively modest new building, which really only brings us up to speed, changes the game in the sense that we start landing avg. 90 rating classes. But what it definitely does is show commitment from the University toward the program and evens the playing field to the point a great coach can elevate to those levels. UVa will always need exceptional hires to be where we want to be (and Bronco is one), but this raises the ceiling to where if you coach your ass off you're winning 10 rather than 8.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO