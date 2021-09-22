CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Crescent, MN

Former La Crescent councilman arrested, charged with four felony counts of threats of violence

By Argus Staff
hometownsource.com
 5 days ago

A former La Crescent city council member has been arrested and charged with multiple felony counts of terroristic threats made in August 2021. Brian Joseph Krenz, 36, formerly of La Crescent, was charged with four felony counts of terroristic threats - threats of violence, as well as gross misdemeanor counts of harassment and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, according to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

www.hometownsource.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston County, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Government
City
La Crescent, MN
County
Houston County, MN
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
Houston County, MN
Government
City
Houston, MN
La Crescent, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
The Hill

Pelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill

The House will vote Thursday on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, pushing back an originally planned vote for Monday that Democratic moderates had demanded as part of a deal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Lawmakers will still debate the bill on the House floor on Monday, but the actual vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Five key takeaways from Germany's historic election

(CNN) — Germany's left-leaning Social Democratic Party (SPD) won the largest share of the vote in Sunday's federal election, putting them in pole position to form the country's next coalition government -- but they could be in for some tricky negotiations. Angela Merkel, one of the world's highest profile political...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#La Crescent City Council#The Sheriff S Office#Eda
CBS News

2021 Tony Awards: Complete list of winners and nominees

The 74th Tony Awards were held Sunday night, honoring the best achievements of the 2019-2020 Broadway season. The ceremony was originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered Broadway for a year and a half. The show employed a unique format, beginning...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy