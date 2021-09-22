Former La Crescent councilman arrested, charged with four felony counts of threats of violence
A former La Crescent city council member has been arrested and charged with multiple felony counts of terroristic threats made in August 2021. Brian Joseph Krenz, 36, formerly of La Crescent, was charged with four felony counts of terroristic threats - threats of violence, as well as gross misdemeanor counts of harassment and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, according to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.www.hometownsource.com
