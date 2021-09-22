Do students still feel comfortable leaving their stuff unattended in the

Haverford made laundry free to use during the 2020–21 academic year, under the theory that students should be able to wash their face masks as much as they pleased without considering a potential financial sacrifice. It was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise dismal year. But as students began classes this month, they found an unwelcome surprise: the laundry machines had been returned to the prior pay-to-use system—with new and higher prices. The prices were inconsistent across campus, but in most dorms, the washing machine was $1.75 and the dryer was $1.50 for each use, a full 50 cents more per load than before the pandemic.

HAVERFORD, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO