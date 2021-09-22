Lifeguards and swimming teachers in demand at Shropshire pools after Olympic Games success
Lifeguards and swim teachers are being sought for the county's swimming pools after Team GB’s recent success at Tokyo inspired more people to take up the sport. Shropshire Community Leisure Trust, which operates swimming pools in Oswestry, Market Drayton and the Quarry in Shrewsbury town centre, has launched the appeal to help meet the growing demand for aquatics sessions at its centres.www.shropshirestar.com
Comments / 0