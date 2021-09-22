CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Lifeguards and swimming teachers in demand at Shropshire pools after Olympic Games success

By Lisa O'Brien
Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLifeguards and swim teachers are being sought for the county's swimming pools after Team GB’s recent success at Tokyo inspired more people to take up the sport. Shropshire Community Leisure Trust, which operates swimming pools in Oswestry, Market Drayton and the Quarry in Shrewsbury town centre, has launched the appeal to help meet the growing demand for aquatics sessions at its centres.

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Almost 2,000 swimming pools could be lost by 2030, says Swim England report

Almost 2,000 swimming pools in England could be closed by 2030 without urgent government action, a Swim England report has suggested. The number of quality facilities could drop by 40%, limiting access for competitive and recreational swimmers. It adds that pools built in the 1960s and 70s have not been...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'Strictly? Why not take the risk!': Adam Peaty ready to get out of his comfort zone and 'have some fun' after a stellar Tokyo Olympics as all-conquering hero swaps swimming for the salsa

Adam Peaty waltzes into the Salford sun and tends to some urgent business. ‘I’m just run down, I think,’ he says. Time to recalibrate, Peaty explains. So the 26-year-old pinches his nose and sorts his sinuses. Soon the triple Olympic champion is back on steady ground. His senses are less...
MUSIC
BBC

Almost 2,000 swimming pools could be lost by 2030, says Swim England report

Almost 2,000 swimming pools in England could be closed by 2030 without urgent government action, a Swim England report has suggested. The number of quality facilities could drop by 40%, limiting access for competitive and recreational swimmers. It adds that pools built in the 1960s and 70s have not been...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy