LG announced a 325 inch TV that will have your wallet crying out for help. They're calling it the Direct View LED and it will run consumers a whopping $1,700,000 after you order it custom and get the unit installed with warranty and support charges. (They'll be around to give it health checks twice a year!) It can go as "small" as 81 inches all the way up to the frankly intimidating 325-inch image. LG is putting the Direct View LED into its Extreme Home Cinema line. These TVs are for "super luxury" homes, but I suppose you could cram this thing anywhere it would fit. There are 33 million LED diodes at play in lighting this massive TV set. Most people will be watching their content on such a screen in 16:9 ratios. But, LG is making it possible for viewers to opt for "UltraStretch" 32:9 if the idea of multiple video sources at the same time sounds like it would be up your alley. 8K picture is available with the full range of diodes, but a lot of people would do just fine with 4K on its own. There's also a WebOS controller box to help the unit function as a smart TV.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO