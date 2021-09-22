6 stories making headlines this week

Community members celebrated the newly renovated Leon Young Pavilion this weekend in South Shooks Run Park near Fountain Boulevard and South Corona Street. Hillside neighborhood residents provided input and voted on three options for a memorial at the park in honor of Leon Young, the first and only African American mayor of Colorado Springs. Residents filled the park to celebrate Young’s legacy with dance, live entertainment, food, games and activities, including a performance by dancers from Colorado Springs Genesis Church of the Nazarene.