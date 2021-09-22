CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Rankings on September 22

By Allison Picurro
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Wednesday, Sept. 22 finds Squid Game, the South Korean series that has proven to be a total sleeper hit, at No. 1 for the second day in a row, while the British coming-of-age dramedy Sex Education, which just premiered its third season, comes in at No. 2. More importantly, though, an open question to the world: Why is Clickbait, the Adrian Grenier Black Mirror rip-off series, not only still in the top 5 but at No. 3, no less? Can anyone explain it to me? If you have watched Clickbait in the past 24 hours, please contact me.

