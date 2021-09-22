CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

The Bobcats 'dig' in to the MSU Wellness Center

By Jane McDonald
KBZK News
KBZK News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34p8mn_0c4S47Iz00

Shovels dug into the ground, following speeches made by students and Montana State University President, Waded Cruzado, in ceremony for the construction of the MSU Student Wellness Center.

Dozens of Bobcats gathered at the groundbreaking ceremony, for a center that will centralize social, medical, physical and mental health services at MSU. Following the roof damage, back in 2019, the fitness center was in need of ‘modernization’ and potentially even prior to that incident, Michael Becker said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B5Gg6_0c4S47Iz00 MTN NEWS

Michael Becker is the spokesman for Montana State University and recalls the history of the fitness center.

“We’re taking them out of a space that was built in the 1950s, and last renovated in the ‘70s when MSU enrollment was somewhere around 10,000. We are nearing in on 17,000 these days. It’s a different university and different resources are required,” Becker said.

Receiving insurance money from the roof collapse , there were still funds needing to be gained to outfit the Wellness Center. The MSU student body stepped up to the task.

“This is a student-oriented project, and was really driven by our students who took it upon themselves to vote in favor of this project with a student fee…It was supported by a 2:1 margin of student voters…we are very grateful for our students for their willingness to come along on this journey,” Becker said.

Students were able to voice opinions on what went into the building, the ‘look and feel’ of the environment, and the need it will serve. Norris Blossom, ASMSU President, explains the nature of the building.

“It’s an all-encompassing building…it will not only achieve the goals that we have but achieve things that will help students in years to come,” Blossom said.

Blossom was a speaker at the groundbreaking ceremony and invited several students to speak in regards to the Center. Some touched on the aspect of space for club sports, recreation and fitness, while others stressed the importance of mental health and seeking help.

“It’s going to be a really powerful space that combines all aspects of wellness, and we’re really excited to see the first steps of its physical construction,” Blossom said.

The Bobcats broke ground Tuesday, September 21, 2021, and the estimated time of completion will be in 2023.

The Bobcats 'dig' in to the MSU Wellness Center

RELATED:

No injuries reported in MSU gym roof collapse, investigation underway
Second gym roof at MSU fitness center collapses
MSU 'pop up' domes officially open, temporarily replacing collapsed gyms
MSU begins demolishing gyms, planning for future after roof collapses
‘Tremendous shock:’ students, MSU staff react after gym roof collapses

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

Bethany Lutheran College seeking bids for wellness center

Minnesota State University, Mankato hosts free farmer’s market for students. MSU hosts this free farmer’s market for students twice a year. Mankato City Council makes change to public speaking period at meetings. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Mankato City Council is adjusting its public speaking rules to let residents speak...
MANKATO, MN
bozone.com

MSU to host groundbreaking for Student Wellness Center

BOZEMAN — Montana State University will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the future Student Wellness Center at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21. The ceremony will take place on the lawn northwest of the Marga Hosaeus Fitness Center, along Grant Street. The event is open to the public, students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members.
BOZEMAN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bobcats#Msu#Fitness#Montana State University#Gyms#Mtn News#The Wellness Center#Asmsu
MY 103.5

Win Tickets to the Next MSU Bobcat Football Home Game

Are you a diehard Bobcat football fan? Want to be in the stands at Bobcat Stadium cheering on the Bobcats at their next home game? Here's your chance!. The Montana State Bobcat football team is off to a running start, and currently holds a record of 2-1. After a tough loss on the road to Wyoming in the season opener, the Bobcats have looked incredible on both sides of the ball ever since.
MONTANA STATE
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

The Recreation and Wellness Center is ready to hire intramural officials

The Recreation and Wellness Center is hiring new intramural officials as a result of intramural league games coming back to campus life. All intramural league games were suspended last March due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The RWC has brought back all league sports and needs new officials to officiate the games. Many of the previous officials graduated or decided to change jobs during the almost two-year-long hiatus.
MIAMI, FL
Starkville Daily News

Young quarterbacks on center stage when Memphis hosts MSU in football

MSU sophomore signal caller Will Rogers and Memphis freshman Seth Henigan have the capability of lighting up the scoreboard by means of the passing game. The defenses of the Bulldogs and Tigers will be challenged with the 3 p.m. kickoff at Liberty Bowl Stadium in Memphis that will be televised by ESPN2.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Brookings Register

Bobcats’ royal court announced

BROOKINGS – Brookings High School will soon crown its Homecoming 2021 lord and lady. Coronation is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Monday at the BHS track facility, followed by the annual Burning of the B in the south parking lot at 8:15 p.m. The lord and lady candidates, from left, are Brock Longville, Sydney Grendler, Josh Park, Rachel Gannon, Jett Leddy, Allie Clark, Noah Stremmel, Jill Hemmer, Davis Engen and Ainsley Shelsta.
BROOKINGS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
msstate.edu

Ezell enters director role with proven leadership, student advocacy in MSU Department of Health Promotion, Wellness

STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State’s Division of Student Affairs is announcing a new director for the university’s Department of Health Promotion and Wellness. Santee Ezell, former assistant director of health promotion and wellness, is now the department’s director, selected by a student affairs-appointed search committee. In this management position, she will administer programming and services of general health education and wellness, and also specific university student health.
STARKVILLE, MS
wyomingnewsnow.tv

UW Wellness Center Receives Grant to Promote Mental Health Awareness

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Release) - The University of Wyoming’s Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center has received a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration grant to provide mental health awareness training on campus. The five-year grant will provide the UW Wellness Center with...
LARAMIE, WY
msubobcats.com

Bobcats Fall in Greeley

Northern Colorado outhit Montana State .260 to .211 and took advantage of three big runs in each set, respectively, to hand the Bobcats a 25-19, 25-19, 25-21 setback in Bank of Colorado Arena on Saturday night. Northern Colorado (10-3, 2-0) pulled away from a one-point lead midway through the opening...
MONTANA STATE
msuexponent.com

Getting up to speed on the Wellness Center

When arriving on campus for their first day of classes this fall, many students were surprised to see the Marga Hosaeus Fitness Center completely gated off. Signs outside the building informed gym goers that all fitness equipment had been moved to the North Dome. Andy Hutkowski, a junior at MSU, recalls, “I don’t even know when I heard about it,” adding, “it’s kind of a headache for people who are actually in school right now.” The transition seemed abrupt, and communication in advance of the move was limited. To gain a better understanding of MSU’s plans for the present and future of health and fitness on campus, theExponent reached out to Stephen Erickson, director of Recreational Sports and Fitness.
WORKOUTS
KEYC

Bethany Lutheran College seeking bids for wellness center

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 67,000-square-foot field house has garnered $10 million in donations, which helped convince the Bethany Lutheran College’s Board of Regents to approve seeking bids on the long-awaited project. Bethany Lutheran College President Gene Pfeifer is overjoyed to keep adding to the fast-growing amenities. “Now to have...
MANKATO, MN
K96 FM

MSU to Host Sept. 21 Groundbreaking Ceremony for Student Wellness Center

BOZEMAN — Montana State University will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the future Student Wellness Center at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21. The ceremony will take place on the lawn northwest of the Marga Hosaeus Fitness Center, along Grant Street. The event is open to the public, students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members.
BOZEMAN, MT
KBZK News

KBZK News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
321K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy