CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Probe into ex-Royal Marine's mission to save Afghan animals: Charity Commission investigates £200,000 cash raised to bring rescue animals to UK after Taliban takeover of Kabul

By Rory Tingle, Home Affairs Correspondent For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

The Charity Commission has begun scrutinising Pen Farthing's mission to save Afghan animals.

The regulator is looking into how the ex-Royal Marine's charity Nowzad raised £200,000 from supporters for a private airlift out of Kabul Airport.

Officials will examine the use of charity funds for the evacuation and whether it was in line with the charity's purpose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q9Uh4_0c4S42tM00
The regulator is looking into how the ex-Royal Marine's charity Nowzad raised £200,000 from supporters for a private airlift out of Kabul Airport

The charity told the BBC it had acted correctly to carry out 'life-saving work in incredibly difficult circumstances'.

Charity lawyer Edwina Turner, from Anthony Collins solicitors, said the fact the regulator was asking questions about the charity was 'very serious' and Nowzad would want to 'clear up any concerns'.

She said the charity would have to show it had spent the money in the best way possible to fulfill its charitable purposes.

Mrs Turner added that Nowzad would need to show any cash had been used 'in accordance of the terms of the fundraising campaign'.

Nowzad said: 'The trustees are wholly confident that Nowzad's life-saving work in incredibly difficult circumstances was both the right and only thing to do and was absolutely in furtherance of the charity's purpose.

'The trustees of course recognise that it is entirely proper for the Commission to gather more information regarding this high-profile and unprecedented operation and are very happy to provide the information requested.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PeYxE_0c4S42tM00
It comes a week after Mr Farthing revealed all his staff had now been successfully evacuated 

A Charity Commission spokeswoman said: 'Earlier this month, we contacted the charity Nowzad for further information in relation to its recent fundraising initiative Operation Ark.

'We will assess the information provided by the trustees to determine whether or not there is a role for the Commission. We cannot comment further at this time.'

It comes a week after Mr Farthing revealed all his staff had now been successfully evacuated.

Sharing the good news, he tweeted that his Operation Ark campaign to get workers and animals from the Kabul shelter out of the country had been 'a complete success'.

He said he was 'so bloody happy' that the Nowzad staff, who had reared dozens of rescued animals by hand, had safely made it to Islamabad and were in the care of the British High Commission.

Mr Farthing, who is now in Oslo with his wife Kaisa, wrote: 'This is absolutely mind-blowing. It has still not really sunk in.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GqLDP_0c4S42tM00
Officials will examine the use of charity funds for the evacuation and whether it was in line with the charity's purpose

Alongside his post, he shared pictures of the staff grinning after their arrival in Pakistan, saying their joyful faces 'just tells you everything you need to know'.

The former Royal Marine had been criticised over his evacuation of nearly 200 dogs and cats from Afghanistan while he was still working to get almost 70 of his 'terrified' staff out of the country.

The Afghan staff were not able to leave during the hurried mass evacuation as foreign troops withdrew from the nation some two decades after US forces removed the militants from power in 2001.

Responding to the news, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tweeted: 'Pleased that Nowzad's Afghan staff, who were called for evacuation, successfully crossed the border into Pakistan today.

Comments / 0

Related
PBS NewsHour

Former Afghan police women being killed, forced into hiding after Taliban takeover

Over the past two decades, tens of thousands of Afghans rose to the occasion and took jobs in the public sector to help their country and their livelihoods. Now that the U.S. has pulled out, many feel abandoned. One particular group who say they feel let down — former police women — are now being targeted by the Taliban. Lindsey Hilsum of Independent Television News reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Thousands of Afghan asylum seekers in UK ‘in limbo’ a month after Taliban takeover

More than 3,000 Afghan asylum seekers in the UK are in “limbo” as a freeze on processing applications continues a month after the Taliban takeover.The Home Office deleted official guidance that its officials use to decide on applications on 16 August, saying it was “no longer relevant to the current situation”.Until that date, documents said there was no general “risk of harm” in Afghanistan and the “proportion of the population affected by indiscriminate violence is small”.The guidance has not yet been replaced and the consideration of at least 3,213 asylum applications by Afghans who have reached the UK has been...
IMMIGRATION
IBTimes

First Foreign Commercial Flight Since Taliban Takeover Lands In Kabul

An international commercial flight touched down in the Afghan capital on Monday, the first since the Taliban retook power last month. Kabul airport was left trashed after foreign forces completed their chaotic withdrawal on August 30, evacuating more than 120,000 people from the country. The Taliban have since been scrambling...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Collins
Person
Dominic Raab
Fox News

Afghan women protest the Taliban in Kabul

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Kabul#Royal Marine#The Charity Commission
BBC

Pen Farthing: Charity Commission scrutinises Afghan animal rescue

A former Marine's mission to bring rescue animals back to the UK as the Taliban took over Afghanistan is being examined by the Charity Commission. The regulator has told the BBC it is looking into the funding arrangements of Operation Ark, which raised more than £200,000 from supporters in days.
ANIMALS
Fox News

Afghan-American flies to Kabul to rescue family

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
WORLD
IBTimes

Afghan Musicians Mourn Abandoned Instruments After Taliban Takeover

Viola player Bahar was practising at her music college in the Afghan capital, when news broke that the Taliban had reached the city. Terrified of a return to the days when music was forbidden and women were banned from education, she and her classmates rushed home, abandoning their beloved instruments.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Pets
IBTimes

Taliban Probing Bank Accounts Linked To Afghan Ex-officials

The Taliban are investigating the accounts of former high-ranking Afghan government members to check for ill-gotten gains, officials said Tuesday. The investigation may lead to the freezing of assets and accounts of former civil servants, ministers and lawmakers, an official at Da Afghanistan Bank told AFP, asking not to be named.
ECONOMY
KCTV 5

KU student helps family in Kabul, Afghanistan flee after Taliban takeover

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Weeks after the collapse of the capital city of Kabul in Afghanistan, many families are still trying to get settled into their new cities as refugees. Baset Azizi, a senior at the University of Kansas in Lawrence, worked days to get his family to safety in Abu Dhabi. Azizi’s parents and three sisters will fly to the United States in a military plan and then settle in Kansas in the next two weeks.
LAWRENCE, KS
International Business Times

Afghan Merchants Fear For Future As Taliban Takeover Raises Costs

Merchants in the historic Afghan trading city of Herat fear for their future after being hit by Taliban tax collection and a backlog for goods to clear customs. The country's third-biggest city is a strategic hub along the ancient Silk Road -- with nearby borders to Iran and Turkmenistan -- and is a key generator of revenue for the country.
ECONOMY
The Independent

No money, no housing, no guidance: Afghans stuck in limbo in UK hotels

One father’s desperation caught volunteer Anwar Zazay’s attention as he dropped off nail clippers, toiletries, and other soft toys for Afghans arriving at the Radisson Blu in Manchester near the airport.His toddler’s infection had worsened after three weeks of arriving in the UK, as he struggled to get any medical help. The child was unable to sit, eat or sleep. The father, Akhtar Khan*, formerly with the UK-trained Afghan special forces, spoke little English.Mr Zazay, volunteering with charity Afghan Youth Society, urged Mr Khan to seek help from the Home Office and left. But as he was nearing his home,...
WORLD
AFP

India says Biden agrees on Pakistan concerns in Afghanistan

India said Friday that US President Joe Biden and other leaders agreed to keep a careful eye on Pakistan, adding that its historic rival has been an "instigator" of trouble in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first in-person meeting with Biden and then took part in a broader "Quad" summit with the leaders of Australia and Japan. During the talks, Modi shared concerns about extremist elements in Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover last month, Indian officials said. "There was a clear sense that a more careful look and a more careful examination and monitoring of Pakistan's role in Afghanistan -- Pakistan's role on the issue of terrorism -- had to be kept," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters after the White House talks. The Quad will keep track of the "important point which sometimes gets overlooked when you see Pakistan projecting itself as a facilitator whereas it has really been in many senses an instigator of some of the problems in our neighborhood and beyond," he said.
WORLD
The Independent

Italians come out to demand support for Afghan women

Thousands of people demonstrated in cities across Italy on Saturday to support Afghan women and demand continued international pressure on the country’s Taliban leaders to let women participate in the educational and political life of the country.Among the groups organizing the protests were members of the Pangea Foundation, which had worked for 20 years on economic development projects for Afghan women before finding itself helping to evacuate them when the Taliban took over. At the protest Saturday, Pangea supporters had a P drawn on their hand. It was the same P that Afghan women wrote on their hands to...
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

244K+
Followers
94K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy