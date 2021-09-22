Neuroscience Seminar Series Lecture on 10/1: "Development of the social brain: Insights from naturalistic imaging"

How the human body is connected to the life cycles of the Earth, the planets, and the stars. The human body is never finished, always changing. Our cells age, die, and are replaced at amazing rates; on average, our cells are only about 7 years old. We do not merely extract energy and water from what we eat and drink, but use it to replace cells and their contents all the time. This connects us to everything around us: the bacteria that are essential to digesting food in our gut, the plants and animals that we eat, the oxygen that we breathe, the carbon in our food that may have come from fossil fuels or from volcanic eruptions, the Sun's light, stellar explosions distant in space and time, and even the very beginning of the Universe. We are not just "star stuff", but are "living stars". We do not live outside of nature, but are dependent on all other life on Earth. All that with a body that defies an answer to the deceptively simple question: "How old are you?" What will you say? Are you as old as the Sun? Or are you still in the making?

ASTRONOMY ・ 15 HOURS AGO