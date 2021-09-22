CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neuroscience Seminar Series Lecture on 10/1: "Development of the social brain: Insights from naturalistic imaging"

Cover picture for the articleThe Neuroscience Program welcomes Dr. Elizabeth Redcay, associate professor of psychology at the University of Maryland, who will give the first lecture in the 2021-2022 Neuroscience Seminar Series. This event will be held via Zoom. "Development of the social brain: Insights from naturalistic imaging" Friday, October 1, 2021. 3:00 p.m.

