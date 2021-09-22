Notes and Quotes: Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker talks importance of home crowd against Nebraska
Michigan State Spartans head football coach Mel Tucker took to the podium Tuesday afternoon for his weekly press conference, and took the opportunity to preview the Spartans’ upcoming game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Tucker began by reflecting on Michigan State’s road win over the Miami Hurricanes, mentioning the effort his team gave late in the game to seal the win.www.theonlycolors.com
Comments / 0