Tyler Childers To Pinch Hit For Sturgill Simpson At Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tonight

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 5 days ago
Anytime an artist has to cancel last minute, it sucks.

It sucks for the fans that made preparations for the show, it sucks for the artist that is forced to let their fans down, it sucks for everybody.

Sometimes they can find a replacement, sometimes they can’t, and sometimes… it’s Tyler friggin’ Childers.

Sturgill Simpson unfortunately lost his voice and will be unable to continue his run of shows as part of Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival, so Tyler Childers will be stepping in tonight at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Not a member of the original tour, Tyler was also in attendance for the show in Virginia Beach, where he joined Willie, Sturgill, Margo Price and Gov’t Mule on the bill. The group later joined Willie on stage for a performance of “Amazing Grace.”

If you can make it out to Alpharetta tonight, you won’t regret it.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Kathleen Edwards are set to perform as well.

Troy Record

Willie Nelson a crowd pleaser at SPAC show

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Longtime music legend Willie Nelson, at 88 years old, is still pleasing crowds as he once again leads the Outlaw Music Festival across the country. For the festival’s Sunday night show at Saratoga Performing Arts Center, the audience was treated to performances by Margo Price, Gov’t Mule, Sturgill Simpson and Willie Nelson & Family.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
wiltonbulletin.com

Sturgill Simpson Debuts 'Dood and Juanita' Songs at Outlaw Fest

Sturgill Simpson may be signaling the end of his solo career with his most recent album, but he’s not finished playing live. On Friday night, the country musician brought his bluegrass band to the Outlaw Music Festival in Gilford, New Hampshire, and debuted new music including “Shamrock” from The Ballad of Dood & Juanita.
GILFORD, NH
Q106.5

Sturgill Simpson Performs “Shamrock” off New Album at New Hampshire Show

Check out Sturgill Simpson performing some new music at a gig in New Hampshire over the weekend. Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival made a stop in Gilford, New Hampshire, at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion last weekend. The line-up included performances from Willie Nelson, Gov't Mule, Margo Price, and Sturgill Simpson. Simpson recently released a surprise concept record back in August, and we now have some live footage.
GILFORD, NH
State
Georgia State
Columbus Alive

Daily Distraction: Listen in as Sturgill Simpson continues his roll

The last concert I was scheduled to review prior to the pandemic was a March 2020 visit from Sturgill Simpson (with the also excellent Tyler Childers in tow), a gig that was eventually canceled amid the early spread of the coronavirus. At the time, Simpson was touring behind his 2019 full-length, Sound & Fury, a sometimes generic rock album that felt, to me, like a marked step backwards following a pair of unimpeachable albums: A Sailor's Guide to Earth, from 2016, and 2014 LP Metamodern Sounds in Country Music.
MUSIC
WFAE

Willie Nelson 'On The Road Again' To Headline Weekend Events In Charlotte

More events are back on the weekend schedule in the Charlotte area, including a meaningful theatrical performance, a book tour by actress Gabrielle Union and the return of festivals. WFAE’s “All Things Considered” host Gwendolyn Glenn talked with the Charlotte Post’s Ashley Mahoney about what to expect for this week’s edition of Weekend in Entertainment.
CHARLOTTE, NC
chatsports.com

YouTube Gold: Willie Nelson Sings Blue Skies

Willie Nelson is a national treasure. He started off in Nashville and early on showed his genius with “Crazy,” a song that Patsy Cline made immortal. But he didn’t fit in Nashville and ultimately went back home to Texas where he truly found his voice. Since the 1970s, Nelson has...
MUSIC
creativeloafing.com

Outlaw Music Festival

The 2021 Outlaw Music Festival Tour featuring Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Nathaniel Rateliff & Kathleen Edwards is coming to Alpharetta on Sep 22, 2021!. Tickets available @ https://zwd.short.gy/Outlaw-Music-Festival-Alpharetta1.
ALPHARETTA, GA
Person
Kathleen Edwards
Person
Sturgill Simpson
Person
Tyler Childers
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Margo Price
SFGate

MerleFest 2021: Margo Price, Sturgill Simpson Keep Roots-Music Tradition Going

While Sierra Ferrell was performing on the Doc Watson Stage this past weekend at MerleFest, the singer-songwriter gazed out beyond the crowd and she was struck by a memory. “When I first came here six years ago, I was homeless and eating out of the trash. And there’s a lot of good food here,” Ferrell told the crowd. “And now I’m here on [the main] stage.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Wide Open Country

WIllie Nelson Revisits 'Stardust' With Ukulele Great Jake Shimabukuro

Jake Shimabukuro's new album Jake & Friends (out Nov. 12 via Mascot Label Group/Music Theories Recordings and JS Records) teams one of the world's preeminent ukulele players with an impressive cast of collaborators, including Bette Midler, Jack Johnson, Paula Fuga, Jimmy Buffett, Kenny Loggins, Ziggy Marley, Moon Taxi, Warren Haynes, Michael McDonald and Yes' Jon Anderson. On the country side of the spectrum, there's guest appearances by Ray Benson and Asleep at the Wheel plus Billy Strings, Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Lukas Nelson and Lukas' legendary dad, Willie Nelson.
MUSIC
JamBase

Tyler Childers Announces Red Rocks Livestreams

Tyler Childers will livestream his upcoming two-night stand at Red Rocks. The singer-songwriter’s shows at the iconic Morrison, Colorado venue can be viewed via FANS on Wednesday, September 29 and Thursday, September 30. The second night of the run comes two years after Tyler made his Red Rocks debut. “Me...
MORRISON, CO
#Music Festival#Outlaw#Gov#Tmrw
Times Daily

Brandi Carlile, Sturgill Simpson win top Americana awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile added another trophy to her shelf as she won artist of the year at the 2021 Americana Honors and Awards show, while country singer Sturgill Simpson took home the album of the year award. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved....
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
newsmemory.com

Brandi Carlile, Sturgill Simpson and John Prine receive show’s top honors

For the second time in three years, Brandi Carlile stepped on stage at the venerated Ryman Auditorium to be recognized as a top artist in Americana music. The singer-songwriter-author-producer- activist — and growing multihyphenate, to be sure — earned Artist of the Year, leading recognition Wednesday at the 2021 Americana Honors & Awards, an annual ceremony celebrating a confluence of roots, country, blues, folk and soul music.
MUSIC
thecountrynote.com

Brandi Carlile, the late John Prine, Sturgill Simpson, Black Pumas, Charley Crockett and Kristin Weber Crowned as Winners of the Americana Music Association’s 20th Annual Americana Honors & Awards

The “best awards show in show business” (Paste) hosted performances by today’s trailblazers plus Lifetime Achievement honorees,. NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Americana Music Association celebrated distinguished members of its community tonight and revealed the winners of the 20th Annual Americana Honors & Awards at the historic Ryman Auditorium. A generation-bridging group of musical innovators garnered coveted awards, including Brandi Carlile (Artist of the Year), Sturgill Simpson (Album of the Year), the late John Prine (Song of the Year), Black Pumas (Duo/Group of the Year), Charley Crockett (Emerging Act of the Year) and Kristin Weber (Instrumentalist of the Year).
NASHVILLE, TN
KBOE Radio

WILLIE NELSON DROPPING ALBUM WITH HIS FAMILY

Willie Nelson is getting ready to release yet another album. The latest is a family affair, aptly titled “The Willie Nelson Family,” and will be released November 19th. Nelson’s family band includes his sister Bobbie as well as sons Lukas and Micah, daughter Paula and more. Willie has also released...
MUSIC
