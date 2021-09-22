Tyler Childers To Pinch Hit For Sturgill Simpson At Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tonight

Anytime an artist has to cancel last minute, it sucks.

It sucks for the fans that made preparations for the show, it sucks for the artist that is forced to let their fans down, it sucks for everybody.

Sometimes they can find a replacement, sometimes they can’t, and sometimes… it’s Tyler friggin’ Childers.

Sturgill Simpson unfortunately lost his voice and will be unable to continue his run of shows as part of Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival, so Tyler Childers will be stepping in tonight at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Not a member of the original tour, Tyler was also in attendance for the show in Virginia Beach, where he joined Willie, Sturgill, Margo Price and Gov’t Mule on the bill. The group later joined Willie on stage for a performance of “Amazing Grace.”

If you can make it out to Alpharetta tonight, you won’t regret it.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Kathleen Edwards are set to perform as well.