The Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees will square off on the diamond in the Bronx on Monday afternoon. Minnesota will look to bounce back from a Sunday afternoon loss to the Kansas City Royals at home. However, the Twins have an interesting challenge in that they fly to New York for a single game. The Yankees and Twins had a game rained out in late August, and New York will face a quick turnaround after a game against the New York Mets on Sunday evening.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO