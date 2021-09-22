ESPN SP+ predicts the final score of every Big Ten Week 4 contest

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
After beating Clemson in a physical season opener, Georgia jumped three spots to No. 2 in the AP Top 25, taking that spot in the college football rankings for the first time since 2018. Clemson fell four spots to No. 6 after joining fellow ACC foe North Carolina as the only top 10 teams to lose in Week 1.
Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
Many have expected legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to eventually take over a team, either in a front office or ownership role. It sounds like that could be a possibility in the next few years. According to a report from CBS Sports, the legendary NFL quarterback is closely eyeing the...
Urban Meyer’s debut as an NFL head coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars did not go according to plan. The Jaguars lost 37-21 and there was a pregame report from CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora out there that Meyer became “unhinged” about losing, and another that he could be interested in the vacant USC job.
The video testimonial by a high school football coach commending a player for quitting has gone viral on social media. Kurt Hines, the head coach at Coronado High School in California, posted the short video on Twitter on Wednesday after one of his players quit the team. The video has been liked more than 28,000 times and retweeted more than 3,000 times.
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Mississippi State University (MSU) announced former MSU football player Tyler Threadgill passed away after a battle with COVID-19. Threadgill passed away this weekend. During his career with Mississippi State, Threadgill played 18 games. He was a wide receiver and was with the team from...
A Woodbridge High School varsity football coach and math teacher collapsed on the sidelines during Friday's home game and later died, the principal has confirmed. Coach Fred Moore collapsed in the third quarter of the game against Massaponax High School and was taken to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. The game was suspended with 6:39 left in the third quarter and Woodbridge leading 21-14.
Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
Reggie Bush weighed in on the USC head coaching search, and the former running back has a somewhat surprising candidate he’d like to see considered for the role. Bush vouched for Jackson State coach Deion Sanders to take over at USC, citing his ability to recruit and bring quality players to the Trojans.
The Florida Gators easily beat Florida Atlantic in their 2021 college football season opener. But that opener also saw the debut of one of the biggest players in the sport today. Late in the first half, freshman defensive tackle Dez Watson got his first snaps on the field. Fans were...
The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
One of the most prominent college football jobs in the country is vacant after the USC Trojans fired Clay Helton. Several of the sport’s prominent coaches garnered significant buzz, including Penn State’s James Franklin, who already spoke to his players about it, according to quarterback Sean Clifford. "Coach Franklin talked...
Over the weekend, the Alabama Crimson Tide kept its undefeated season alive with a close 31-29 win over the Florida Gators. Nick Saban and company survived after Florida’s late two-point conversion – which would have tied the game – failed. Elsewhere in the SEC, the Georgia Bulldogs routed the South Carolina Gamecocks by a final score of 40-13.
If a referee goes viral during a football, it’s usually because they made a terrible call. However, that wasn’t the case during last night’s game between North Dakota and Utah State. College football fans couldn’t believe how strong the head official for that game looked. After all, he looked even...
