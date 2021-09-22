SMSL HO200 Headphone Amplifier Review: The Best For Astonishing Power And Detail!

The A14 MkII is the flagship integrated amplifier model in Rotel’s 14 Series, building upon the successful and award-winning A14. I’ll be reviewing it today. On the chopping block, so to speak, is the Rotel A14 MkII. Rotel is a brand that has eluded me so far in my hi-fi adventures. I had always heard about them and have even lusted after their 1582 MKII power amp for no other reason than I love the way it looks in silver. So pretty. Though, I haven’t heard the 1582 MkII mind you, but had seen Rotel amps paired with Bowers and Wilkins gear in product lifestyle shoots in the past—and being a bit of a B&W fanboy—I was ready to jump at the chance to give one a listen. It goes without saying then that I was more than happy to take delivery of Rotel’s refreshed A14 MKII integrated amplifier for a review.

