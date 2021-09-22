Inside Henrico Business podcast: Graham Rashkind, Rashkind & Saunders Co. Real Estate

Throughout my career, I’ve had many complicated and challenging listings. I take great pride in the fact that, no matter what, I always close my deals and maintain my 100% Success Rate of selling each and every listing that I bring to market. Rest assured, however, none of them are ever easy. And none are more difficult than divorce sales. Whether I’m selling the property before, during or after the divorce has been finalized, it’s extremely rare to work with a separating couple who’s on good terms, or even agreeable, with one another.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO