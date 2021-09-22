CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henrico County, VA

Inside Henrico Business podcast: Graham Rashkind, Rashkind & Saunders Co. Real Estate

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 5 days ago

(Sponsored content) – Host Tara Gray discusses the Henrico real estate market with Rashkind and Saunders Co. Real Estate co-founder and managing broker/owner Graham Rashkind.

Thank you for reading!

If you enjoy our content, please consider a monetary contribution to help us keep our news free.

Comments / 0

Related
Richmond.com

Commercial real estate highlights:

Colliers International reports the following leases:. Blue Line Concrete Products LLC renewed 24,400 square feet at 1120 Gordon Ave. in Richmond. Chemtreat Inc. renewed 49,548 square feet at 5640 Cox Road in Henrico. M. Bruce Stokes PC renewed 1,188 square feet at 8401 Patterson Ave. in Henrico. The Sheltering Arms...
RICHMOND, VA
TechRadar

What is a CRM in real estate?

So what is a CRM in real estate? Customer relationship management (CRM) software lets you manage every interaction and aspect of your client relationships. When you’re providing one of the most important services of all—helping your clients buy, sell, and rent property—CRM becomes even more critical. The best CRM software...
SMALL BUSINESS
probuilder.com

Real Estate Values Spike

The value of owner-occupied real estate in the United States posted its largest quarterly increase on record, jumping $1.1 trillion to $34.9 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve. On the liabilities side of real estate’s balance sheet, home mortgages rose by $220 billion in the last quarter to $11.3 trillion,...
REAL ESTATE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Real Estate Rundown

In this week's real estate rundown we have a townhouse that has been so well cared for it looks new!. Located in Lehi near Traverse mountain with lots of restaurants and shops!. Details:. $390,000. 3 bed. 2 1/2 bath. 1700 sqft. 3 levels and 2-car garage. The unit is located...
LEHI, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henrico County, VA
Real Estate
Henrico County, VA
Business
County
Henrico County, VA
City
Henrico, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
velillum.com

5 Real Estate Business Ideas in 2021

Real estate is one of the prime gainful business sectors one can think of, and there are plenty of real estate business ideas in 2021. Furthermore, real estate contributes significantly to the economy. There are plenty of potential real estate business ideas in today’s highly competitive world, especially after technological advancement.For all those who want to enter the industry, here are the leading real estate business ideas in 2021. Furthermore, technology is easily integrated with all the above real estate business ideas.
REAL ESTATE
Wave of Long Island

Unfiltered Real Estate

Throughout my career, I’ve had many complicated and challenging listings. I take great pride in the fact that, no matter what, I always close my deals and maintain my 100% Success Rate of selling each and every listing that I bring to market. Rest assured, however, none of them are ever easy. And none are more difficult than divorce sales. Whether I’m selling the property before, during or after the divorce has been finalized, it’s extremely rare to work with a separating couple who’s on good terms, or even agreeable, with one another.
REAL ESTATE
theberkshireedge.com

Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Mary White and Maureen White Kirkby of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Barnbrook Realty offer a house that’s easy to love and easier to move into. What’s on the Market – An expanded...
REAL ESTATE
Sun Journal

Real estate agent opens new business focusing on youth and women

A local businesswoman wears many hats. She is hoping to reach out to the community and enhance the lives of women of all ages. Shawndreka Davis has always had a creative talent and a mind for business. Currently, she is a licensed real estate agent, hairstylist and consultant and distributor for Bye Bye Belly, a fairly new weight loss product.
NEW BERN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Henrico Business#Rashkind Saunders Co
WILX-TV

Brock Fletcher tells us more about the busy real estate market

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The real estate market continues to be busy in and around the Lansing area. Brock Fletcher, from The SELLING Team with Keller Williams Realty, says that there are still a lot of buyers looking to purchase homes in our area. He says the market has continued to get even busier after the Labor Day holiday.
LANSING, MI
rismedia.com

Women in Real Estate: Power Moves for Business Growth

On Sept. 14, RISMedia held its annual Real Estate CEO & Agent Leadership Exchange, this year co-presented by the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). The exclusive, full-day, virtual event attracted thousands of industry professionals, featuring broker- and agent-focused sessions with real estate’s most influential and successful executives, brokers, agents, coaches and more.
REAL ESTATE
mybergen.com

Russo Real Estate

Find Bergen County homes for sale at russorealestate.com. Bergen County Homes for Sale! At Russo Real Estate, we’re proud of our 50+ years of experience helping our customers buy and sell homes, rent homes, apartments and commercial spaces and buy and sell commercial buildings and businesses. We know Bergen County’s neighborhoods, schools, market conditions, zoning regulations and what it takes to make the deal go through.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
rejournals.com

Louisville Commercial Real Estate Summit: Prepping for a big, busy 2022

A big, busy 2022. That’s what the attendees at REjournals’ Louisville Commercial Real Estate Summit expect. And that’s why there was so much optimism at the event held Sept. 15 at the Olmsted in Louisville. More than 100 CRE professionals from the Louisville market attended the event, focusing on the...
SUMMIT, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Real Estate
retechnology.com

During a Frenzied 2021 Market, Busy Real Estate Agents Processed More than 120,000 Offers Using ShowingTime's Offer Management Platform

CHICAGO -- ShowingTime, the residential real estate industry's leading showing management and market stats technology provider, reported that its Offer Manager platform, used by listing agents and buyer's agents across North America, helped them manage more than 120,000 offers during the real estate industry's multiple-offer frenzy of the past year.
REAL ESTATE
stockxpo.com

4 Real Estate Stocks With Good Business Quality

In light of major real estate company China Evergrande Group (. HKSE:03333, Financial) warning of possible defaults on its debt, four U.S. real estate stocks with strong business quality metrics include CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE, Financial), PS Business Parks Inc. (PSB, Financial), PotlachDeltic Corp. (PCH, Financial) and Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI, Financial) according to the All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus.
MARKETS
L.A. Weekly

Award-Winning Real Estate CEO Rudy Kusuma on Building An Efficient Real Estate Business

When it comes to real estate, Rudy Kusuma knows what he’s doing. After years of experience playing “by the book” when it came to real estate, Kusuma formed Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty in 2019. Now, he uses a franchise prototype known as the Quantum Leap System to help real estate agents develop their own $4 million GCI teams without jumping all the old-school hoops that agents in decades past have had to.
REAL ESTATE
Henrico Citizen

Faces of Henrico Business – Emma Stiger, Organic Krush

Location: 3406 Pump Road, Unit 4, Henrico VA 23233. Website: locations.organickrush.com/organic-krush-7735b695dd03?utm_source=Google&utm_campaign=Yext. Faces of Henrico Business is a regular feature spotlighting employees of Henrico businesses. Would you like to be featured? Email a photo of yourself at your business location to citizen@henricocitizen.com.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
The Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Transforming the Real Estate Business

Consumers are growing more comfortable with transacting on their homes like any other good or service. Technology is speeding up the sales process and saving consumers enormous amounts of money. The real estate market is hot right now with low interest rates driving strong demand and inventory shortages crippling supply....
MARKETS
baybusinessnews.com

Real Estate Roundup

According to AL.com, BankPlus has leased 13,000 ft2 of retail and executive office space in the Merchants Plaza Annex at 106 St. Francis Street in downtown Mobile, said Allan R. Cameron, Jr. and Josh W. Hall of CRE Mobile, who lease and manage the building. Also in Mobile, Tyler Arrington Insurance & Financial Services has leased 2,700 ft2 of office space at 4325 Midmost Drive, according to Jill Meeks of Stirling Properties, who represented the landlord. Tiffany Barry Rose of Re/Max Partners worked for the tenant. In Robertsdale, Jeremy Milling of Milling Commercial Real Estate represented BankPlus. Solaro Energy has leased 25,200 ft2 of office and warehouse space in Robertsdale Industrial Park at 22955 McAuliffe Drive, according to Jeff Barnes of Stirling Properties, who represented the landlord. Susan Bibby of Coastal Resort Realty worked for the tenant. Finally, in Orange Beach, the South Baldwin Healthcare Authority is seeking site plan review to build an 11,000-ft2 medical office building at 4161 and 4171 Orange Beach Boulevard in Orange Beach, according to the Orange Beach Planning Commission.
MOBILE, AL
Housing Wire

Study: Real estate firms thrive on repeat and referral business

Referrals from past and repeat customers still generated the greatest number of inquiries for real estate firms in 2020 with 30% of brokerage business coming from this source, the same amount as in 2018, when the survey was last completed. On the flip side, interest generated from traditional open houses...
REAL ESTATE
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy