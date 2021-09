Jon Wolf unlocked the figurative door of his Willow Grove home and invited me into his world of eternal grief. But I didn’t immediately turn the knob and enter. Didn’t. Couldn’t. When one is about to ask a father about his daughter’s death by suicide at age 14 less than a year ago, it's best to pause and remind one’s self that, despite the presence of a welcome mat, it’s best to proceed respectfully, gently, even somewhat apprehensively. Best, no doubt, to wait just a few ticks of the clock and remember to tread lightly around a dad’s wounds that will never fully heal.

