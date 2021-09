ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two people are in custody after a police pursuit out of Overland ended in a crash in the City of St. Louis Monday morning. According to Overland Police Chief Andy Mackey, the pursuit began at around 6:30 a.m. after shots were fired at an officer who was out on a call for service. Police pursued a car into St. Louis, where it crashed at Goodfellow Boulevard and Lillian Avenue in the Walnut Park West neighborhood.

OVERLAND, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO