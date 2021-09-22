CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer press conference on electric vehicle initiatives

WOOD
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Gretchen Whitmer announced plans for a Lake Michigan Electric Vehicle Circuit, which would provide EV charging infrastructure along the lakeshore. (Sept. 22, 2021)

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
deadlinedetroit.com

Update: Michigan gov candidate James Craig Accuses Whitmer of Helping Undermine His Press Conference

Update: 7:10 a.m. Wednesday -- Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig continues to spread the blame for protesters successfully interferring with his announcement Tuesday to run for governor. First he accused the protestors of being paid off and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources of doing nothing to protect his event on Belle Isle, which is a state park.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Gov. Whitmer Issues Statement on Eight Months of Declining Unemployment

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has issued a statement following the release of Michigan’s August unemployment numbers. According to the latest numbers, Michigan’s unemployment in August was down to 4.7%, which is below the national average and is the lowest level since March 2020. “Michigan’s economy is headed in the right direction,...
ECONOMY
WNEM

Whitmer unveils grants to expand Michigan’s electric vehicle infrastructure

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the first round of grants to speed up electric vehicle adoption in Flint and other cities across the state. Five mobility companies received more than $444,000 from the Michigan Mobility Funding Platform to deploy mobility pilots to help build out electric vehicle infrastructure, alleviate mobility barriers, and increase access to affordable and reliable transportation options while modernizing current travel systems.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
michigan.gov

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Announces 40 New Jobs as Global Engine Systems Manufacturer Walbro Expands in Cass City

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Announces 40 New Jobs as Global Engine Systems Manufacturer Walbro Expands in Cass City. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Announces 40 New Jobs as Global Engine Systems Manufacturer Walbro Expands in Cass City. Walbro's $11.4 million investment underscores Michigan's leadership in advanced manufacturing. LANSING, Mich. - Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined...
CASS CITY, MI
9&10 News

Gov. Whitmer Lowers Flags For Fallen Firefighters

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, Sept. 18, to honor the lives of firefighters who have died in the line of duty in 2020 and 2021, including those who have passed away due to the coronavirus. The flag honors will...
POLITICS
Autoblog

Michigan Gov. Whitmer announces in-road wireless EV charging project

PONTIAC, Mich. — Today at the opening ceremony for Motor Bella, the outdoor event serving as a placeholder for the Detroit Auto Show, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that Michigan would be the first state to deploy wireless electric vehicle charging on the road. This would allow EVs to charge while driving, without having to stop to plug in at a charging station.
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

Poll Shows Voters Split Over Michigan Gov. Whitmer's Performance

With a little more than a year to go before the 2022 election, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has some work to do to win over more voters. A poll by the Glengarrif Group shows about 48 percent of the voters approve of Whitmer's job performance and 46 percent disapprove, the Detroit News reports. The poll, which is from Aug. 31-Sept. 3, was commissioned by the Detroit Regional Chamber, whose political action committee in 2018 endorsed Whitmer over Republican Bill Schuette for governor.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
WLNS

Gov. Whitmer lays out three main economic goals

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday announced the three “pillars” of her economic agenda. Whitmer said her MI New Economy plan is “laser-focused on getting Michigan back to work and helping us become the kind of state we strive to be.”. “It’s a comprehensive vision for...
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
WLNS

Whitmer announces Initiative for wireless EV charging infrastructure

PONTIAC, Mich (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announces a new initiative to develop the nation’s first wireless charging infrastructure on a public road in Michigan. A wireless dynamic charging roadway Whitmer believes will address range anxiety and will accelerate the transition to all-electric transit fleets in Mich. and beyond. The...
PONTIAC, MI
bridgemi.com

Whitmer: Michigan can take lead in electric vehicle highway, job training

MACKINAC ISLAND — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced plans Wednesday to bolster Michigan’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure and train more workers for jobs in the industry. The plans, unveiled at the Detroit Regional Chamber’s Mackinac Policy Conference, come as Michigan seeks to seize upon the electric vehicle revolution to maintain jobs...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Lakeshore#Ev
Detroit News

Michigan Gov. Whitmer plans 'best new road trip for electric vehicle owners'

Mackinac Island — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration touted plans Wednesday to develop a road trip route for electric vehicle owners along Lake Michigan, as part of an initiative to build on the state's history of auto manufacturing. Whitmer unveiled the details of the Lake Michigan Electric Vehicle Circuit during...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Gov. Whitmer delivers keynote address at 2021 Mackinac Policy Conference

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. - Governor Gretchen Whitmer today delivered the keynote address at the 2021 Mackinac Policy Conference. Those remarks can be found below. As we begin, I want to start by quoting two famous Americans. One from our past and one from our present. One eloquent and one plain-spoken. One very real and one entirely made up. Both equally prescient and profound.
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
Detroit News

Nolan Out Loud: Whitmer dodges press

Live from Mackinac Island ... Gov. Gretchen Whitmer blew off the traditional sit-down interviews with some media outlets Wednesday, including the one scheduled with The Detroit News team. Her staff blamed scheduling conflicts. She has been the least accessible governor during my time covering Michigan politics, and that stretches back to the Blanchard years. Even in Jennifer Granholm's darkest days she still faced the press. It has been months since Whitmer has held a true press conference. She pledged to be a transparent governor when she was campaigning, but hasn't lived up to that promise.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
michigan.gov

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian to establish Rivian Service Support Operations at its facility in Plymouth, Creating 100 High-Wage Jobs

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian to establish Rivian Service Support Operations at its facility in Plymouth, Creating 100 High-Wage Jobs. Contact: Kathleen Achtenberg, Achtenbergk@michigan.org. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian to establish Rivian Service Support Operations at its facility in Plymouth, Creating 100 High-Wage Jobs.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy