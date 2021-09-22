Gov. Gretchen Whitmer press conference on electric vehicle initiatives

Live from Mackinac Island ... Gov. Gretchen Whitmer blew off the traditional sit-down interviews with some media outlets Wednesday, including the one scheduled with The Detroit News team. Her staff blamed scheduling conflicts. She has been the least accessible governor during my time covering Michigan politics, and that stretches back to the Blanchard years. Even in Jennifer Granholm's darkest days she still faced the press. It has been months since Whitmer has held a true press conference. She pledged to be a transparent governor when she was campaigning, but hasn't lived up to that promise.

DETROIT, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO