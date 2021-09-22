Politics and Prose is now in its eighth year as the official bookseller of the National Book Festival

This is a guest post by Rachel Gordon, Visitor Services Specialist in the Library’s Center for Learning, Literacy and Engagement. As I wrote my recent blogpost on bookplates, I began thinking about our personal libraries. Many of us have eclectic collections made up of volumes we’ve bought, been given, or otherwise acquired. Some may be left over from long ago projects, or from school and college classes. Our books reflect our interests, from mystery novels and celebrity biographies to hobbies such as cooking or gardening. Some remind us of things we meant to do but never did – like the how-to manuals on calligraphy and landscape painting I can see on my bookshelves as I write. Our libraries chart our family histories and mark the stages of our lives. Childhood favorites bring back memories before you even crack the spines.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO