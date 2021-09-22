Politics and Prose is now in its eighth year as the official bookseller of the National Book Festival
Politics and Prose, our local and independent bookstore, has a national spotlight this week as the official bookseller of the Library of Congress National Book Festival. The book festival was founded in 2001 by then-First Lady Laura Bush and then-Librarian of Congress James Billington. It started out on the grounds of the Library of Congress and eventually made its way to the National Mall. In 2014 it moved into the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Attendance started out at around 25,000 and mushroomed to more than 200,000 in 2019.www.foresthillsconnection.com
