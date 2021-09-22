CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to Chelsea Wolfe's haunting cover of Joni Mitchell's Woodstock

By Jerry Ewing
loudersound.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea Wolfe has streamed a new and previously unreleased cover of Joni Mitchell's 1970 song Woodstock, which you can listen to below. The haunting new version of the song was recorded during sessions for Wolfe's 2019 album Birth Of Violence. “While preparing for the Birth Of Violence tour, I was...

