Listen to Chelsea Wolfe's haunting cover of Joni Mitchell's Woodstock

Pre-order our exclusive cloudy clear & navy vinyl variant of 'Bloodmoon I,' limited to 500. Back in 2016, Converge debuted a new project at Roadburn Festival called Blood Moon, which found them taking their sound in new directions with help from Chelsea Wolfe, Stephen Brodsky (Cave In), and Chelsea's frequent collaborator Ben Chisholm, and last year they revealed that a full Blood Moon album was on the way. Now it's been revealed that the album is called Bloodmoon: I and due November 19 via Epitaph, and first single "Blood Moon" is here. It's an eight-minute post-metal epic that sounds like the exact middle ground between Converge and Chelsea Wolfe, but also sounds like nothing that either artist has really ever done before. It's great, and you can hear it and check out the artwork and tracklist below.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 3 HOURS AGO