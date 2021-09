Not long ago, we brought you the first pictures of what we believe to be the sporty N version of the all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 driving. Today, we have shots of it on track. The car doesn’t look too different from the standard Ioniq 5 at a glance, but closer inspection reveals that it has bigger wheels with lower-profile tires (all the better to grip with), a lowered ride height (the better to handle with), and just a hint of a fender flare (the better to impress with).

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO