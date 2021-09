Northeastern State University’s fall enrollment is down compared to the previous two years, but students have noticed a more active Tahlequah campus these first few weeks. Overall enrollment across all NSU campuses for the fall semester totaled 7,006 students, dropping 3.9 percent from fall 2020. In 2019, before the pandemic, 7,517 students were enrolled. However, the school reported a 15 percent increase in graduate students this semester compared to this time last year; the number of first-time college freshmen was up by 3.6 percent; and the number of students living on campus rose from 1,062 in 2020 to 1,077.

