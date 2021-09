PHILIPSBURG — The potential for a merger between Hope and Reliance volunteer fire companies is once again entering conversation at Philipsburg Borough Council meetings. Councilman James Stiver, speaking as a representative of the fire council, said, “(The council) would like to know if the ultimate goal is still a merger. If it is, the fire council would like to know if the municipality, which would be Philipsburg Borough in this case, wants the fire council to be involved in handling the merger.”

