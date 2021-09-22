Live in Mesa and seeing cloudy water coming from your tap? Here's why

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Residents in certain areas of Mesa are reporting cloudy water coming from their taps. Rest assured, the City says, it's still safe to drink. According to the City of Mesa, those who live east of Loop 101 to Val Vista Road and north of Baseline Road may see "subtle cloudiness" in their water starting now through January. "Cloudy water can result when the Water Resources Department temporarily switches from surface water to well water to perform routine treatment plant maintenance," the City said in a news release. City officials say that the water treatment plant on Val Vista has made that switch.