[9/22/21] CHELAN PUD SURPLUS AUCTION THIS SATURDAY

WENATCHEE, WA – Trucks, trailers and other heavy equipment will be available for sale at an online surplus auction at 9 a.m. Sept. 25 at yarbro.com. Hosted by Chuck Yarbro Auctioneers of Moses Lake, the auction will feature more than 25 items from Chelan PUD, and more than 50 previously owned items by businesses and public agencies around North Central Washington, including boats, mowers, ATVs, farm equipment, and semi-trucks.