Carolyn Sue Hatfield, 82

By Jim Harris
WYSH AM 1380
 5 days ago

Carolyn Sue Hatfield, 82, passed away on Monday, September 20, at her home. Carolyn was born on December 29, 1938, in McCreary County, KY, the 11th child of Marshall and Marie Phillips. In 1958 while living in Tennessee, she married her husband, Fowler Leon, and moved to Michigan where they raised four daughters.

www.wyshradio.com

