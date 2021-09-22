Carolyn Sue Hatfield, 82

September 8th, 2021 Our Lord opened Heaven to receive Carolyn Cope. Carolyn was born January 9th, 1948. At the age of 21, on her birthday, she began living an actual Love Story when she married her husband of 52 years, Gary Cope. Inseparable, Gary and Carolyn complete each other, coming together as one. "Momma C" is survived by her loving husband Gary, her friend and daughter Robin Garrett (husband Kris Garrett) and her caring son Jay Cope (wife Jackie Cope, children Brennon and Alex). Carolyn co-founded Hair Design Systems, Time in a Bottle Day Spa, and Labels Boutique with her family. Carolyn's passion for hairdressing and helping others speaks for itself by the countless number of successful hairdressers that got their start at Hair Design Systems. Momma C loved her family and put them above all else!! She also loved all of her friends that she felt were more than the word "friends" implies. We have all been Carolyn's Family. By design, Carolyn and Gary worked side by side every day of their 52 joyful but far too short years together without hesitation. They also loved finding and restoring antiques of all kinds. Besides love that never knew boundaries, Momma C loved her dogs, time spent with family, and loved making sure that we as her friends and family, knew Christ. September 8th Carolyn's Faith became Sight as she entered God's Glory. October 13th, 2017 Carolyn began a five year battle with Multiple Myeloma. And what a fight she put up! August 27th, 2021 she officially beat it and was 100% cancer free. While in Little Rock getting this great news, she contracted Covid. Her family would like to give special thanks to UAMS staff for their undying willingness to help her beat cancer. We thank the 5th floor nursing staff of St. Michaels for the love they showed Momma C. We also thank her family physician, countless people at Collom and Carney as well as the doctors that became our family. We also thank the employees that always supported Carolyn. As you all know, collectively we are the Family that she loved. Equally as important, we are the family that loves her still. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Guest registry is available at www.hannerfuneralservice.com.

