Carolyn Sue Hatfield, 82

Carolyn Anne (McKeighan) Sims, age 86, passed to our loving God on her birthday, September 14, 2021 at Compass Park Franklin, Indiana. Carolyn was born at home in Indianapolis on September 14,1935 to the late Clair and Hazel (Hanlin) McKeighan. She was a 1953 graduate of Southport High School. Carolyn earned her Bachelor of Science in Education from Indiana Central University and her Master’s Degree in Education from Butler University. She married the love of her life, Thomas (Tom) Sims on March 30, 1958. Tom passed to our loving God on October 19, 2020. They were married for 62 years. Carolyn was a 2nd grade teacher for 5 years at Clinton Young Elementary and a beloved kindergarten teacher at Southport Elementary, in Perry Township, for 34 years. She enjoyed singing, playing the piano, theater, vacationing, cruising, family time, teaching, and many Masonic orders. Carolyn was a 50 year member of Southport Baptist Church. Her other memberships include Southport Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star, Daylight Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star, Amaranth, Beauceant, Ladies Oriental Shrine, and past Mother Advisor of Southport Rainbow for Girls.
