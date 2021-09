Investing.com -- China's real estate grinds on, but the People's Bank of China promises again to keep things on track. Democratic lawmakers plan to meet to thrash out their differences after a vote on the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package is put back to Thursday. GOP Senators are expected to keep the pressure on by blocking a bill later that would extend the government's financing beyond the end of the week. Natural gas prices hit a seven-year high amid a global scramble for LNG; U.S. durable goods orders for August are due, along with speeches from the Federal Reserve's John Williams and Lael Brainard. And European equities gain after Germany's elections point to only a modest shift leftward by the next government. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Monday, 27th September.

WORLD ・ 8 HOURS AGO