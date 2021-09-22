CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sleep Disorder Tied to Faster Disease Progression

By Marta Figueiredo PhD
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly Parkinson’s patients with rapid eye movement sleep behavior disorder (RBD) have more severe symptoms and show a faster disease progression in terms of motor, mood, and cognitive symptoms, according to a U.K. study. Moreover, these patients had a higher risk of frequent falls, freezing of gait — when they...

parkinsonsnewstoday.com

