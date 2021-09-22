CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Energy transitions: The role of institutions and market structures

Cover picture for the articleWind turbines at the Mehrum coal-fired power station in the Peine district in Lower Saxony, Mehrum. The phase-out of coal is planned by 2038. Julian Stratenschulte via GettyImagesMany studies indicate that the root causes of climate change are mostly human activities. The 2021 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report warns that many of these climate changes are already irreversible. But there’s still hope. The message of the IPCC report is crystal clear: we have to raise the ambition level of mitigation.

gcaptain.com

Worldwide Energy Shortage Shows Up in Surging Coal, Gas and Oil Prices

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) – Record gas and electricity prices in Europe, record coal prices in China, multiyear-high gas prices in the United States and oil prices well above their real long-term average are all manifestations of the same global energy shortage. In the aftermath of the coronavirus recession, energy...
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

Seismic vessel utilization recovers to pre-Covid-19 level as market embraces energy transition jobs

A Rystad Energy report shows that the seismic fleet’s hibernation is now over, as vessel utilization has recovered to pre-Covid-19 levels in the third quarter of 2021. The Covid-19 pandemic has been devastating for the seismic industry for several quarters, keeping nearly half of its global fleet inactive – until recently. A Rystad Energy report shows that the seismic fleet’s hibernation is now over, as vessel utilization has recovered to pre-Covid-19 levels in the third quarter of 2021. About 68% of the fleet, or just over two-thirds of the vessels are now surveying or under way, while only one-third remain inactive.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Sasol sees gas as part of the energy transition

The South African economy relies heavily on imports from Mozambique. South African energy company Sasol said September 23 it would rely in part on natural gas as a bridge to a cleaner future. The company said it revised its commitment to reduce Scope 1 emissions, those from direct operations, and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ihsmarkit.com

High European gas prices not caused by energy transition: IEA

The energy transition and clean energy sources like renewables are not to blame for the high natural gas and power prices seen in Europe this week, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). Spot gas prices at the NBP (National Balancing Point) benchmark in the UK reached $5.28/MMBtu in the...
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

Technip Energies, UAE form energy transition pact

The French company said the work could range from hydrogen to carbon capture. French energy company Technip Energies said September 22 it signed a memorandum of understanding to support the energy transition in the UAE and elsewhere in the Middle East. Technip signed the preliminary agreement with Abu Dhabi’s National...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naruc.org

Energy Utility Basics 2021, Wisconsin Public Utility Institute

Since 1983, Energy Utility Basics has provided intensive training on the fundamental concepts critical to being conversant in today’s energy industry. Course content is updated yearly as technology, regulation and markets evolve. Course Summary:. Overview of the history of the electric and natural gas industries. Insights into regulatory decision-making. Analysis...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Inflation and the energy transition (part 3): renewables

As Editor of Battery Materials Review and Head of Research for Westbeck Capital's Volta Energy Transition fund, over the course of the past several years I've noticed a number of trends that I would suggest that many people who are outside the direct ET wouldn't notice and perhaps those who are deep within it also are not noticing. One of the key trends that worries me is inflation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Bill Gates eyes 'clean energy transition' in $1B partnership with corporate giants

Billionaire Bill Gates’ nonprofit Breakthrough Energy has secured investments from seven corporate giants to develop clean energy technology, the organization announced on Monday. The seven firms – American Airlines, ArcelorMittal, Bank of America, BlackRock Foundation, Boston Consulting Group, General Motors and Microsoft – will make direct investments to Breakthrough Energy’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

The weekend read: Chile’s energy transition and the crucial election

Chile’s constitution is undergoing reform, and the government is already on its way out. There has also been an extreme and extended drought that has been punishing the country for more than a decade and stressing the energy grid. Chile’s electricity network is normally 30% to 40% reliant on hydropower generation, but these days it can only produce close to 20% this way.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

New E.ON boss happy with German energy group's structure

BERLIN/DUESSELDORF, Sept 17 (Reuters) - German energy firm E.ON (EONGn.DE) is satisfied with its two-pillar structure that spans regulated energy grids and customer solutions, Chief Executive Leonhard Birnbaum told Reuters. E.ON's 35-billion-euro ($41.2 billion) grid portfolio helped it raise its profit outlook in the first six months of 2021 and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
techxplore.com

The electrolyzer enigma: How solving it could enable the energy transition

They have been around for a hundred years, but still, we barely understand electrolyzers. Significantly though, these devices can be used to produce green hydrogen, therefore playing an essential role in the energy transition. That's more than enough reason to unravel the secrets of the electrolyzer and to engineer one that is efficient, affordable, and modular so that it can be used on a large-scale. TU/e is doing exactly this, within the so-called Dutch Electrolyzer consortium, together with partners and companies. In six questions we take you through the enigma of anodes, bubbles, and electrolytes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wri.org

Funding for an Equitable Clean Energy Transition Already Exists

In the United States, while all eyes have been on the bipartisan infrastructure package and reconciliation bill, local leaders should not lose sight of the funding that already exists to accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy. While the promise of new federal programs to support a clean energy economy is encouraging, it can also be distracting for state and local leadership from opportunities available here and now.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Cougar Online

Creating a Sustainable Energy Transition

Immediately following the Texas TribFest Panel 'Taking Heat'. The way we transition our energy economy will impact all of us, from the products we use to the health of industries we rely upon for jobs and revenue. The changes we make must address the “energy trilemma” of affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy.
HOUSTON, TX
World Economic Forum

Batteries are a key part of the energy transition. Here’s why

Demand for battery storage has seen exponential growth in recent years. But the battery technical revolution is just beginning, explains Simon Engelke, founder and chair of Battery Associates. Investment has poured into the battery industry to develop sustainable storage solutions that support the energy transition. As the world increasingly swaps...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

EU climate chief: energy prices hike should boost transition

The European Union's climate czar said Tuesday the 27-nation bloc should ensure that the most vulnerable people won't pay the heaviest price of the green transition, and pledged measures guaranteeing equal burden-sharing across society, amid a global surge of energy prices.“The one thing we cannot afford is for the social side to be opposed to the climate side. I see this threat very clearly now that we have a discussion about the price hike in the energy sector," said Frans Timmermans the European Commission vice president in charge of climate issues. As the global demand for gas has...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Chevron ups energy transition ante

The US major pledges to triple its financial commitments to clean energy. US major Chevron said September 14 it was targetting its efforts in the energy transition to industries that are difficult to decarbonise. Chevron’s clean energy division said it anticipated gains in output of cleaner fuels such as hydrogen...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Neutrino Energy: The goals and methods of energy transition have their own problems

The firm conviction of developed countries in the need to build an economy without a carbon footprint nevertheless prompts a number of topics that lobbyists are trying not to mention. The whole range of energy transition measures is aimed specifically at combating carbon dioxide, which, by the way, is a necessary component for forest growth. Could a situation arise when the struggle to limit CO2 emissions will lead to negative consequences for forests, further upsetting the ecological balance on the planet?
ENERGY INDUSTRY

