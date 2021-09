Farm to Cocktail? These Girls Got You! Say Hello to the Simple Goodness Sisters. Looking for liquid goodness? Step right up! Sisters Belinda Kelly and Venise Cunningham are all about a good organic cocktail, which is why they started the Simple Goodness Sisters Cocktail Garden—a women-owned small business in Washington that grows "garden-to-glass" ingredients for drinks. What started as an acre of land dedicated to growing herbs and edible flowers is now a full-fledged business, where they put everything they grow into their delicious drink mixers. Watch above (and per Rach: John, try not to get too jealous!).

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO