Over the last month, health experts and officials in the U.S. have been split on whether or not booster shots should be provided to those already fully vaccinated. Research has found that the vaccines are not maintaining their initial levels of protection, either as a result of the fast spreading Delta variant or a drop in effectiveness over time. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is still set to approve or deny additional shots soon, but an advisory panel for the agency just declined to recommend boosters for the general public, as some experts say they are not a priority just yet.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO