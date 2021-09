Everyone has a story. I know, you’ve heard that before. But, it’s true. We all have things, moments in our lives that make us who we are. People we have come into contact with, not just our parents and our brothers and sisters, but others who have influenced us in one way or another, some we may not have ever met, but have seen and have heard who shaped a thought or a manner in us.

SOCIETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO