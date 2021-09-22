CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
YSL Signee T-Shyne Sounds Like A Winner On "30 For 30"

Cover picture for the articleYSL Records has a way of creating some of the biggest anthems in the world. From "Ski" to "Surf," "Bad Bad Bad," "Hot," and other songs, Young Thug and his group of talented rappers are some of the best in the game at creatively dropping celebratory anthems. Following his breakout moments on Slime Language 2, which was recently certified gold, T-Shyne officially has his latest single, and it comes in that vein.

Young Thug
