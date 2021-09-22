LeBlanc: Safety in the great outdoors is your responsibility

Going backpacking or camping? Consider these must-haves for cooking outdoors. Cooking dinner during a backpacking trip can be a trying experience: lions and tigers and bears, oh my! (Well, more like aching feet and hunger and mosquitos . . . and maybe some bears. But hopefully not.) But it doesn’t have to be. If you plan on cooking in the great outdoors, be sure to pack these essentials—some expected, some not—to make rustling up a meal easy.

