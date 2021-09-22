CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

LeBlanc: Safety in the great outdoors is your responsibility

By Larry J. LeBlanc
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHunting season has started for some of the game birds and my grandson was recently teal hunting and bagged his first teal. Also open right now is dove season and a lot of bird hunters are out scaring the doves, some are even bagging their limits. I say scaring the doves because they present about a four inch target flying erratically past the hunters at around forty-five miles per hour making them difficult to hit.

www.houstonchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sandusky Register

GREAT OUTDOORS: Great dove hunting has led to some hot barrels

Each year, for about seven to 10 days prior to the opening day of Ohio’s dove hunting season on Sept. 1, I drive on rural roads scouting for flocks of these speedy and delicious migratory game birds. While able to subsist on a diet of weed seeds, they often feed...
HOBBIES
forthoodsentinel.com

Soldiers, families enjoy great outdoors

The Sportsmen’s Center hosted Hunting and Fishing Day, where participants were invited to bring out their families to fish, shoot some arrows, aim at turkeys, and test out their turkey calling skills. Judy Johnson, general manager of the Sportsmen’s Center, was happy to see all the outdoor enthusiasts, young and...
FORT HOOD, TX
Brainerd Dispatch

Adventures To Go: The great outdoors proves COVID proof

NISSWA — Adventures To Go is exactly that. Pick up a kayak or a bike — just like a person would pick up carryout food — and take it to go on an adventure. And what better place to take an adventure than in the Brainerd lakes area as it's filled with lakes and bike trails most everywhere you look.
BRAINERD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Niagara Gazette

THE GREAT OUTDOORS: Season change brings new joys and challenges

Notice how the days are getting shorter and there are not as many hummingbirds around? Some wildlife species, like Caspian terns and ospreys, have already left the area and headed south for the winter. Soon there will be many kinds of waterfowl moving through the Alabama Swamp and other large water areas as they migrate from the north.
LIFESTYLE
wgnradio.com

The Great Outdoors: Remote in Alaska

Charlie Potter is back but this time calling in from one of the better remote locations, Alaska. Charlie is preparing for a week-long trip to go off the grid along the Bering Sea.
ALASKA STATE
americastestkitchen.com

Pack These 8 Essentials for Eating Well in the Great Outdoors

Going backpacking or camping? Consider these must-haves for cooking outdoors. Cooking dinner during a backpacking trip can be a trying experience: lions and tigers and bears, oh my! (Well, more like aching feet and hunger and mosquitos . . . and maybe some bears. But hopefully not.) But it doesn’t have to be. If you plan on cooking in the great outdoors, be sure to pack these essentials—some expected, some not—to make rustling up a meal easy.
LIFESTYLE
Park Rapids Enterprise

Park Rapids nonprofit guides vets to the great outdoors

Mandatory Fun Outdoors (MFO), a Park Rapids nonprofit organization designed to get veterans and their families outdoors, was recently awarded a $20,000 grant. The grant from the Minnesota Veterans 4 Veterans Trust Fund (V4V), another nonprofit organization, will support programs for local veterans to hunt, fish, garden, mushroom hunt, dog sled, ride horseback and more.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Twain
thelaurelofasheville.com

Outdoor Safety is Key in Mountainous Terrain

People continue to flock outdoors as summer winds down and fall approaches. As record numbers of visitors make their way into our area’s forests, safety is an ongoing concern. Jason Davis, owner of North River Farms and co-owner of DB bar D Outfitters, is also a volunteer firefighter serving as the chief of North Transylvania Fire Rescue and the assistant chief of Mills River Fire & Rescue. Both departments provide Search and Rescue response to Pisgah National Forest, as well as additional public and private lands.
LIFESTYLE
Niagara Gazette

THE GREAT OUTDOORS: The old sour springs of Alabama

Everyone seemed to enjoy my old stories of Drummer Boy, so I thought another old story was in order. This story is much, much older though. The information here was gathered from the files of another outdoor writer, Don “Cookie” Cook, who wrote the “Back Page” for the old Medina Journal-Register, an outdoor column similar to this one.
ALABAMA STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ The Great Outdoors: Gravel rides made easy with e-bikes

Going for a bike ride in the Oregon outdoors is a staple for many in our community. It can be fun, but sometimes it can be a bit exhausting. On this week’s edition of The Great Outdoors, we explore the benefits of e-bikes for your next cycling adventure.
BICYCLES
cincinnatimagazine.com

Get Wild at the Great Outdoor Weekend

Get adventurous at the Great Outdoor Weekend, offering more than 100 free events for families this month. You’ll receive a farmer’s education at Gorman Heritage Farm while tasting veggies fresh from the garden, seeing animals in their pastures, feeding chickens, and exploring historic buildings. Come dressed and ready to walk the farm paths. 10:30 a.m.–noon September 25. 10052 Reading Rd., Evendale, (513) 967-0058.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Outdoors#College Football#Weather#Leblanc Safety#Gps
Sandusky Register

GREAT OUTDOORS: Popular deer archery season begins

While some of the migratory bird and squirrel hunting seasons have been underway since the beginning of the month, Saturday marks the opening day of Ohio’s deer archery season. There are a wide range of behavioral routines seen over the course of this four-month season that extends to February 6,...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Evergreen

Students can find community in the great outdoors

It is well-known that going outside can do wonders for both your physical and mental well-being. Here at WSU, the Outdoor Recreation Center and several student-led clubs have been connecting students with the great outdoors for decades now. The Outdoor Recreation Center offers over 100 wilderness-based programs each year like...
PULLMAN, WA
Andover Townsman

Seiler advocates benefits of life in the great outdoors

Melanie Seiler’s life is largely centered on, well, wellness. Having a little fun doesn’t hurt, either. In uncertain times like the Covid-19 pandemic, many have stressed that being outside is one of the best remedies to combat the spread of the disease. “The Covid-19 pandemic was very difficult to navigate,...
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
Sunderland Echo

Camping and Glamping breaks in the great outdoors

Get a breath of fresh air with camping and glamping trips. Camping and glamping in the UK is a fantastic way to take a break and enjoy fresh air and the great outdoors without breaking the bank. Data shows arrivals at UK campsites doubled throughout August vs pre-pandemic levels with...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WAVY News 10

Building Your Outdoor Water Feature

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Adding an outdoor water feature to your landscape adds so much to your family’s overall well-being, but it takes a while before it takes to your landscape. Micah Miller from Easton Outdoors joined us with some important information about the build process. Easton Outdoors. If you’re...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Greatist

Essential Camp Cooking Gear Makes the Great Outdoors Delicious

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Eat well no matter where you are. Camping gear is not limited to tents and headlamps—you have to eat, after all. These essential...
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy