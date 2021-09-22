CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Getting Milwaukee closer to better financial health, more stable housing, and improved public health and safety

By MKE Community Journal
communityjournal.net
 5 days ago

Today Mayor Barrett presented his 2022 proposed budget to the Common Council and to the residents of Milwaukee. The Barrett Administration put together a budget that speaks to the difficult decisions that leaders make in trying to balance the needs of an entire city. However, with difficult decisions there are compromises. As the President of the Common Council, I look forward to helping our great city reach its full potential through transformative leadership that prioritizes financial stability, public safety, and the health of our communities.

