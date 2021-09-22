Leonard William Wieser, Sr. 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday September 15, 2021, at Springbrook Village in La Crescent. He was born August 27, 1941, to Aloys and Malinda (Eden) Wieser, raised the fourth of 18 children outside of La Crescent, on the family farm. He graduated from St. Peter’s Catholic High School in Hokah, Minnesota, in 1959. After high school, he worked at Trane Company as a welder until he started his own business, Len Wieser Plumbing, in 1963. For over 50 years, he did backhoe work including septic systems, water lines, digging graves and was a Master Plumber.