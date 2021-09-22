CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, MN

Bingo at county fair raises funds for Freedom Honor Flight

 5 days ago

Players of all ages have enjoyed many games of bingo at the Houston County Fair and it’s all for a great cause. The Thursday through Sunday activity is a volunteer and cooperative effort of the five American Legion and Auxiliary Posts in the county including the units of Caledonia, Spring Grove, Houston, La Crescent and Hokah. Proceeds from the activity are donated to Freedom Honor Flight – to fly our veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials that stand in their honor.

#County Fairs#Bingo#Honor Flight#Elderly People#Volunteers#The Argus Players#The Houston County Fair#Auxiliary Posts#Covid#The Spring Grove Legion#The American Legion
