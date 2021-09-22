Bingo at county fair raises funds for Freedom Honor Flight

Players of all ages have enjoyed many games of bingo at the Houston County Fair and it’s all for a great cause. The Thursday through Sunday activity is a volunteer and cooperative effort of the five American Legion and Auxiliary Posts in the county including the units of Caledonia, Spring Grove, Houston, La Crescent and Hokah. Proceeds from the activity are donated to Freedom Honor Flight – to fly our veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials that stand in their honor.