CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

AMC ‘Fear Fest’ 2021 Features A Stephen King Movie Marathon

By Paul Wolfe
Z107.3
Z107.3
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

9:45 a.m. - The Dead Zone. 7:45 p.m. - Carrie (2013) 10:00 p.m. - Carrie (1976) Fans of Stephen King-inspired movies will have a new one to see soon. Back in May, production began on a reboot of the 1984 film, Firestarter. The movie is derived from the 1980 Stephen King novel by the same name. The story is about a girl who develops the ability to start fires with her mind. She's abducted by a top-secret government agency in an attempt to hardness her pyrokinesis powers to be used as a weapon.

z1073.com

Comments / 2

Related
fangirlish.com

Hallmark Announces Its Cast For ‘The Christmas Promise’

OMG Christmas movie time is around the corner and if you’ve been around here awhile you know that I am trash for anything Christmas movie. I hang onto all the casting, watch them all religiously, and waiting for the next announcement. Am I fully aware that it is the same story over and over and everything is very formulaic?
MOVIES
Collider

New ‘Predator’ Movie Wraps Filming and Reveals Cast

Cinematographer Jeff Cutter used his Instagram account to announce the new Predator film apparently titled Skull has wrapped filming. Or is it Skulls now? With so little information about the upcoming movie available, Cutter’s announcement might have accidentally revealed a name change for the project at the same time it confirms two new cast members involved with the production.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

This Horrible Bruce Willis Movie Is Somehow Dominating Netflix

It’s hard to deny that Bruce Willis has been in some absolutely phenomenal films — Looper, Pulp Fiction, and Die Hard are certainly proof of that. Still, he’s been in quite a few movies that were critical flops as well. According to stats from FlixPatrol, one of his moves that has a measly 15% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes is somehow one of the most popular films on the entirety of Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
Best Life

7 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

There's something to be said for the movie theater experience. The aroma of hot, buttered popcorn, the excitement of the Coming Attractions, the massive screen…but there are also tons of benefits to having your next film festival at home. You can wear your pajamas, for example. You won't have to deal with annoying audience members talking through the most important parts. And, best of all, it's basically free. Read on to find out which movies are new to Netflix and plan your own at-home lineup for the weekend.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Popculture

Netflix Remakes '90s Movie, and It Instantly Hits No. 1

The gender-swapped remake of She's All That hit Netflix on Friday. The new movie, He's All That, now stands in the top spot on Netflix's Top 10 in the U.S. this weekend. The movie also topped the Top 10 Movies chart. He's All That marks the acting debut of TikTok star Addison Rae, who plays Padget Sawyer. Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan plays Cameron Kweller.
MOVIES
ComicBook

One of Nicolas Cage's Best Movies Is Now on Hulu

Raising Arizona, the 1987 comedy from Joel and Ethan Coen, is now on Hulu. The film, which ranks 31st on the American Film Institute's "100 Years...100 Laughs" list and 45th on Bravo's "100 Funniest Movies" list, stars Nicolas Cage in one of his most acclaimed performances. He starred in the film alongside Holly Hunter (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), John Goodman (The Big Lebowski), and Frances McDormand (Fargo) in the crime comedy, which sees Cage playing H.I. "Hi" McDunnough, an ex-convict who met his wife when she was working as a police officer and took his mugshot after his arrest.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

The Lost Boys Remake Is Happening at Warner Bros., Cast and Director Announced

The iconic vampire movie The Lost Boys is getting rebooted as a movie at Warner Bros. For the past few years, there had been plans to develop a TV series adaptation of The Lost Boys, but the production just could not get off the ground. The studio has now made the decision to bring the Frog Brothers back to the big screen instead, with the plans for the television show now dead in the water.
MOVIES
Popculture

Classic Halle Berry Movie Leaving Netflix

A new slate of television shows and movies is headed to Netflix for September. Of course, that means that there are just as many programs that will be leaving the streaming service that month. One of the films that will be departing Netflix is the Halle Berry feature Why Do Fools Fall in Love. But, luckily, you still have some time to check it out before it leaves Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen King
wegotthiscovered.com

A Great Sylvester Stallone Movie Just Arrived On Netflix

Despite boasting a long and illustrious career that’s seen him star in a number one box office hit in every decade since the 1970s, Sylvester Stallone will be the first person to tell you that he’s been written off more than once. Like one of his most famous creations says, “It ain’t over till it’s over”, something that’s applied to Sly on numerous occasions.
MOVIES
purewow.com

Another Ryan Reynolds Movie Has Hit the Top Ten on Netflix

Just a couple weeks ago, Ryan Reynolds's superhero flick The Green Lantern entered the list of most-watched movies on Netflix and stayed there for a whole week. Now, it appears that fans of Reynolds must be feeling even more nostalgic because another one of his past movies has climbed its way into the list as well.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc Theaters#Marathon#Amc#Fear Fest
bloody-disgusting.com

Dish Wants to Pay You $1,300 to Watch 13 Stephen King Horror Movies By Halloween!

It’s time once again for one of those horror movie challenges that offer up big money for, well, something we horror fans are likely already going to be doing on the road to Halloween. Dish is offering up $1,300 to one lucky person in the weeks leading up to Halloween, and the challenge isn’t exactly a chore: watch 13 Stephen King movies before October 31!
TV & VIDEOS
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

New Horror Releases: Martyrs Lane (2021) - Reviewed

Many children have imaginary friends growing up. Sometimes used to combat loneliness or escape the real world, these companions serve their purpose and fade into a distant memory as the child matures. But what if these “imaginary” friends were real and didn’t have the child’s best intentions in mind?. In...
ENTERTAINMENT
wegotthiscovered.com

A Steven Spielberg Classic Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Steven Spielberg is the only director in the history of the industry to see their filmography rack up at least $10 billion at the box office, and that’s all the more impressive when you consider The Lost World: Jurassic Park is the only time he’s ever helmed a sequel outside of the Indiana Jones franchise.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Mare of Easttown’ Actor Sosie Bacon to Star in ‘Something’s Wrong With Rose’ for Paramount Players (EXCLUSIVE)

Sosie Bacon, who recently starred opposite Kate Winslet in the Emmy-winning HBO Max series “Mare of Easttown,” has landed her first lead role in a studio movie. The 29-year-old actor has been tapped to star as Rose in the Paramount Players film “Something’s Wrong With Rose.” Based on the short “Laura Hasn’t Slept,” the movie centers on a doctor whose mind begins to turn on her after she witnesses a horrifying occurrence. The logline reads: “After a bizarre, traumatic event involving a patient, a psychiatrist begins to experience terrifying occurrences that only she can see, and grows increasingly convinced that she’s being...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Releases New Halloween Portal For Horror Fans

Netflix has a wide selection of horror movies for the upcoming spooky season. And in honor of Halloween, the streaming service has also designed 12 individual categories to help ease horror fanatics’ searching process across the platform. These TV and film categories can be accessed anywhere where Netflix is available....
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’ Sets Paramount Plus and Theatrical Release on Nov. 10

After delaying its initial release, Paramount Pictures announced that the live-action “Clifford the Big Red Dog” will open both in theaters and on Paramount Plus on Nov. 10. Based on the children’s book series written by Norman Bridwell, the film will follow middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) who meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) and is given a little, red puppy only to wake up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure...
MOVIES
Z107.3

Z107.3

Brewer, ME
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
865K+
Views
ABOUT

Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy