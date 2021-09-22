CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Man shoots cashier dead after being refused service for not wearing a face mask in Germany

By Joe Middleton
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cg3Qq_0c4RwATr00

A man has killed a young petrol station cashier in Germany after a dispute over mask wearing, prosecutors have said.

A 49-year-old German was arrested following the fatal shooting of the clerk, who has not been named, on Saturday in the town of Idar-Oberstein, located in the west of the country.

The man, who is being held on suspicion of murder, told police he acted “out of anger” after being refused service at the petrol station when he was trying to buy beer without wearing a face covering.

After further interrogation by authorities the man revealed that he rejected the Covid measures put in place in the country to try and stem the pandemic, a Trier police department statement said.

The suspect left the gas station after the dispute, but then returned half an hour later wearing a mask and shot the 20-year-old clerk with a revolver. The suspect fled the scene but after a large-scale manhunt turned himself into police on Sunday morning.

Face masks are currently a mandatory requirement for Germans when they go into a shop. A Twitter account linked to the suspect followed several prominent German far-right politicians and publicists, and also reflected a dislike for immigrants, environmental activists and the government.

Prosecutors told Germany’s dpa news agency that the suspect wasn’t previously known to police and that he wasn’t legally entitled to possess the firearm found at his house.

Malu Dreyer, the governor of Rhineland-Palatinate state, said she was “deeply shocked” and called for the incident to be thoroughly investigated and the perpetrator punished.

She said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim.”

The main contenders to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor in next Sunday’s German election also voiced dismay at the killing.

“I’m shaken by this terrible murder of a young man who merely asked that existing rules be followed,” Annalena Baerbock of the center-left Green party said in a tweet.

She warned of the growing radicalization of Germany’s Querdenken movement, which includes people who oppose masks and vaccines, conspiracy theorists and some far-right extremists.

Armin Laschet, from Mrs Merkel’s conservative CDU party, said it was a “horrible” crime and centre-left Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that society must “resolutely stand up to hatred”.

Additional reporting by agencies

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation UK

Merkel’s caution has made Germany the great economic underachiever of our times

Germans are taking to the polls on September 26 to elect the members for the 20th Bundestag. For the first time in 16 years, there will be a new chancellor as Angela Merkel steps down. Germany has been through some enormous challenges during her tenure, including the global financial crisis, European sovereign debt crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, and many commentators have praised her quiet efficiency.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Armin Laschet
BBC

Germany elections: Merkel backs 'bridge-builder' Laschet as successor

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has backed her centre-right party's candidate Armin Laschet to succeed her, in an unusually tight poll campaign. In a CDU rally in Mr Laschet's home town of Aachen, Mrs Merkel praised him as a "bridge-builder who will get people on board". The election is too close...
ELECTIONS
The Guardian

German election on knife edge as months of coalition wrangling loom

Germany is braced to enter a new “Dutch-style” political era after federal elections on Sunday, as a knife-edge vote points to months of complicated coalition wrangling. Outgoing chancellor Angela Merkel joined the campaign trail at a rally in the western city of Aachen on Friday night in an attempt to help her designated successor from the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Armin Laschet, close the gap on the centre-left Social Democratic party (SPD).
ELECTIONS
The Independent

German election: Exit polls give centre-left SPD narrow lead in shock for Merkel’s CDU

Swinging to the left for the first time in a generation, Germany elected a new parliament on Sunday that is poised to select a centre-left chancellor to succeed the retiring incumbent, Angela Merkel, as the leader of continental Europe’s most dominant and prosperous nation.After a short but sweet roller-coaster of an election campaign with three different parties taking turns as frontrunners in the quadrennial parliamentary elections, the centre-left Social Democrats led by their colourless Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, 63, came surging from behind -- rising improbably from third to first place over the final five weeks of a forgettable, cautious...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Face Masks#Cashier#Murder#Idar Oberstein#Covid#Germans#Dpa News Agency#Green Party#Querdenken Movement#Cdu Party
Fox News

Merkel warns against socialist swing as Germans head to the polls

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned voters Saturday that a socialist government could "strangulate" businesses and isolate Germany on a global scale. "It’s about keeping Germany stable. It’s about your future," she told conservative supporters, first reported by Politico. Speaking from an event in western Germany in support of Armin...
ELECTIONS
AFP

Merkel makes final push for successor in Germany's knife-edge polls

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday urged Germans to give her would-be successor Armin Laschet their vote to shape Germany's future, in a last-ditch push to shore up his beleaguered campaign 24 hours before Germans vote. "It is about your future, the future of your children and the future of your parents," she said at her last rally before the polls, urging strong mobilisation for her conservative alliance.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Germany election and Angela Merkel news

From CNN's Frederik Pleitgen, Salma Abdelaziz, Nadine Schmidt, Stephanie Halasz and Laura Smith-Spark. Robin Fugmann, 20, an ardent supporter of Olaf Scholz, the leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), told CNN he was delighted by the election results so far. "It is really an amazing result, people believe in...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Germany
KAAL-TV

German election tight; Merkel's bloc eyes worst result yet

BERLIN (AP) - Germany's center-left Social Democrats were locked in a very close race Sunday with outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right bloc, which was heading toward its worst-ever result in the country's parliamentary election, projections showed. Top officials from both parties said they hope to lead Germany's next government...
ELECTIONS
AFP

Greens face dashed hopes, new leverage in German vote aftermath

With growing fears about global warming, deadly floods linked to climate change and a new political landscape as Angela Merkel leaves the stage, it should have been the German Greens' year. "We saw that our political rivals didn't have much interest in change and kept saying 'Yes, yes, climate protection is nice but it shouldn't be too expensive'.
ELECTIONS
The Guardian

Germany election: worst ever result momentarily silences CDU

As the first exit poll flashed up on the screens inside the Konrad Adenauer Haus, the Berlin headquarters of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the party faithful who had gathered in the central courtyard fell silent. The black bar representing their conservative party showed up first: 25%, the worst result...
ELECTIONS
AFP

Merkel legacy in balance as party headed for worst score since WWII

German Chancellor Angela Merkel may be lauded abroad for her cool crisis management -- at home, her legacy risks being tarnished by a botched succession with her party projected to return its worst post-war score in Sunday's election. Merkel, who had planned to largely stay away from election campaigning found herself obliged to step in to prop up Laschet, piling on joint appearances in the hope some of the shine from the still immensely popular chancellor would rub off on him.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNBC

Social Democrats narrowly beat Angela Merkel's alliance in historic German election

Preliminary results on Monday morning showed the center-left Social Democratic Party gaining 25.8% of the vote, according to the country's Federal Returning Officer. Angela Merkel's right-leaning bloc of the Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union got 24.1% of the vote, according to the early results. The election is significant...
ELECTIONS
AFP

Olaf Scholz: 'robotic' Social Democrat within grasp of Merkel's job

Olaf Scholz, the centre-left Social Democrat (SPD) candidate to succeed Angela Merkel, is often described as boring, but could be on the verge of a sensational upset after Sunday's election. - Channelling Merkel - As finance minister and vice-chancellor under Merkel, he enjoys a close relationship with the chancellor and has even sought to position himself as the true Merkel continuity candidate, despite hailing from a different party.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Germany embarks on tricky search for post-Merkel government

Germany is embarking on a potentially lengthy search for its next government after the center-left Social Democrats narrowly beat outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right bloc in an election that failed to set a clear direction for Europe's biggest economy under a new leader.Leaders of the parties in the newly elected parliament were meeting Monday to digest a result that saw Merkel's Union bloc slump to its worst-ever result in a national election, and appeared to put the keys to power in the hands of two opposition parties.Both Social Democrat Olaf Scholz who pulled his party out of a...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

258K+
Followers
114K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy