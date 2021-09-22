Douglas A. Albrecht

Douglas “Doug” A. Albrecht, 60, of La Crescent, Minnesota, died on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Doug was born on April 26, 1961, in La Crosse, Wisconsin, to Walter and Dora (Harlos) Albrecht. He was raised in rural Houston on South Ridge and was a 1980 graduate of Houston High School. After graduation, Doug started working at Menards where he learned his carpentry skills. After several years he left Menards and started working as a roofer. He later started his own lawn mowing and snow plowing business in the Houston area. He then worked at the La Crescent School District until his health issues caused him to retire. Doug was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing and anything else that got him outdoors. Doug also loved cooking and was a meat and potato kind of man. Doug was a very friendly and easy person to talk to. He would give you the shirt off of his back. His closest companions were his two dachshunds, Brownie and Bud.