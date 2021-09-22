CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden to Announce 500 Million More COVID Doses for Developing Countries

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to announce Wednesday the purchase of 500 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccines for developing countries over the next year. The United States had previously committed more than 500 million doses manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE to developing countries by the end of June of next year. That will be a total of 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses the U.S. is providing to the world.

