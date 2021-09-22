Large-scale aquaculture moratorium proposed in Gouldsboro

GOULDSBORO — The Planning Board will hold a public hearing Tuesday, Oct. 19, to hear comments for or against a moratorium ordinance that would prohibit large-scale aquaculture development in town from consideration for six months. The swift move comes in response to the Select Board’s Sept. 16 directive to finalize a draft moratorium, recently drawn up by a Bangor law firm, to give the town time to review and possibly revamp its existing rules in light of American Aquafarms’ 120-acre Frenchman Bay project and other large-scale ventures in the future.