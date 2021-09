A team of archaeologists are set to conduct a new dig at the lost colony of Roanoke site in the hopes of unearthing new clues to the centuries-old mystery. The strange disappearance of the British settlement off the coast of what is present-day North Carolina back in 1590 has long puzzled historians with various theories being put forward for what became of the community's residents who abandoned their homes and seemingly vanished without a trace. Fortunately, new insights into the case may soon be forthcoming as, according to a press release, a group of experts will begin a fresh excavation at various intriguing locations around the site.

