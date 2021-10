Steam has a ton of great features for its users but one of them might go missing in the future. It refers to the ability to download an older version of a game, which might go away in the future, as indicated by the update from September 23, 2021 . While this may sound like something of no importance at first, there are distinct player groups that would lose a lot, should the feature go missing.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO